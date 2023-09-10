Here's When Can You Watch Disney's Haunted Mansion At Home

Soon, fans of the Haunted Mansion won't have to take a trip to Disneyland to experience a scary ride. During the Walt Disney Studios Showcase, a presentation at this year's Destination D23, it was revealed that "Haunted Mansion" will soon be coming to home media beginning on October 4.

"Haunted Mansion" is based on the eponymous theme park ride, a staple of Disneyland since 1969. The film, directed by Justin Simien ("Dear White People"), features single mom Gabbie (Rosario Dawson) moving into the haunted Gracey Manor in New Orleans with her son. Soon, they run afoul of the ghosts, such as the Hatbox Ghost (Jared Leto) and the decapitated Madame Leota (Jamie Lee Curtis), now imprisoned in a crystal ball. So, they recruit a team of priests, academics, and psychics (LaKeith Stanfield, Danny DeVito, Owen Wilson, and Tiffany Haddish) to exorcise the Manor.

"Haunted Mansion" coming to home media in October sounds like Disney learning its lesson from releasing the film theatrically in July. Thanks to that release date — and plenty of other factors — "Haunted Mansion" bombed, taking in only $101 million on a $150+ million budget. Critics weren't too happy with it either, but check out /Film's own review for a second opinion.