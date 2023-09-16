Why Making Barbie 'Stereotypical' In The Movie Was Controversial But Necessary

Despite what that ol' "sticks and stones" idiom has to say, words have power, and words can absolutely hurt. In an interview with the New York Times, Margot Robbie explained that one little adjective to describe her character in "Barbie" became a bit of a sticking point with the Mattel Corporation, the folks who make the real-life Barbie dolls and served as producers on the film.

Director Greta Gerwig was required to attend Barbie Boot Camp before making the movie, and Robbie explained that she and Gerwig would have six-hour-long conversations with Mattel about what they were afraid would be depicted on screen. "We spent time at Mattel headquarters, we went into their factories, we watched them make a doll and we talked to people who make them," said Robbie. "They knew we were coming from a place of respecting the brand." She noted that Mattel had "a long laundry list of concerns," but ultimately gave the team total freedom. "They weren't allowed to dictate the movie, but we didn't want to make a movie that they weren't going to be supportive of as well," she said.

This is a company that once tried to sue the Europop band Aqua over their song "Barbie Girl," with particular anger about the line, "I'm a blonde bimbo." Lest we forget, in the 1990s, the word "bimbo" had yet to be reclaimed the way it has been in recent years. At one point in Gerwig's movie, the brash and angsty Sasha (Ariana Greenblatt) hurls a series of insults at Robbie's Barbie, calling her everything from a bimbo to a fascist. It's a shocking rant to hear knowing Mattel helped produce the film because all of the cruel things she says echo real-life complaints against the doll.

Mattel is hyper-aware of its brand and legacy, which is why they were worried about Robbie's character being named "Stereotypical Barbie."