We Have Yet To Truly See The Key Moment The Entire Conjuring Universe Is Built Around

When taken together as a whole, the various movies included within the confines of The Conjuring Universe are clearly building towards something. While the spin-off films "Annabelle" and "The Nun" (and even "The Curse of La Llorona," to a certain extent) have fleshed out the origins of demonic entities that factored into the mainline movies starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, they've also created a sense of momentum that the franchise is steadily moving forward to a grand and epic climax of sorts. But even as fans can't help but look ahead to what's coming next, the release of "The Nun II" this weekend (check out my review here) further emphasizes the fact that we've yet to see one incredibly crucial moment that's been teased ever since the first "The Conjuring" in 2013.

Of the many twists and turns featured in 2018's prequel/spin-off "The Nun," arguably the biggest was saved for last. In the concluding moments, it was revealed that the supporting character of Frenchie (played by Jonas Bloquet) was actually the same character known by the name of Maurice Theriault whom Ed and Lorraine once performed an exorcism on — one that went horribly wrong. Haunted by visions of the killer nun Valak and premonitions of the death of her husband, this traumatizing event put Lorraine in a catatonic state for more than a week, as explained and ultimately resolved in "The Conjuring 2." But other than brief flashbacks of that incident and the lecture the Warrens would later give to a crowd of eager students, Maurice's actual exorcism has hung heavy over the events of "The Nun" and its sequel.

In an interview with "The Nun II" director Michael Chaves, the filmmaker told /Film to expect more where that came from.