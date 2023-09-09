Filming The Nun 2's Big Wine Scene Required A Lot Of Time (And No Real Wine)

This article contains spoilers for "The Nun II."

Michael Chaves' new film "The Nun II" takes place in 1956, four years after "The Nun" and one year after "Annabelle: Creation" but about 11 years before "Annabelle." It's also a direct prequel to "The Conjuring 2"; one might recall the first appearance of Valak the Nun (Bonnie Aarons), as seen by Elaine Warren (Vera Farmiga), during a séance at the infamous Amityville house. It seems that Valak had been wreaking demonic havoc for decades prior to that event, and the "The Nun" movies cover those 1950s shenanigans. In both "The Nun" movies, Valak faces off against Sister Irene Palmer (Taissa Farmiga), an inexperienced novice in the first film but now a go-to Vatican special agent in its sequel.

Irene — no relation to Elaine Warren (at least, none that we know of so far) — spends the bulk of "The Nun II" investigating a series of suspicious demonic murders taking place in churches across Europe. She is trying to film where Valak is currently residing so as to properly exorcise her and send her back to Hell from whence she came. Meanwhile, Valak is causing misery in a French boarding school outside of Paris. By the film's climax, the two old nemeses will face off in a church's wine cellar. Naturally, multiple casks will explode during this scene, spraying Communion wine all over the room.

/Film's own Jacob Hall recently spoke to Chaves about "The Nun II," and the wet, dripping finale therein. It seems that, perhaps disappointingly, the wine Chaves used to shoot the scene wasn't real. No, the actors did not get to bathe in alcohol as if in some Dionysian bacchinal.