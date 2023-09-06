Warner Bros. Discovery Takes One-Quarter Loss Larger Than Entire Industry Cost Of WGA Proposal

For those keeping track at home, we've officially hit the "Utter nonsense" portion of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes — and, as has been the case since the start, there's nobody else to blame but the studios. Their representatives, the AMPTP, have thus far resorted to some of the most underhanded and casually cruel methods to maintain their iron grip on the billions of dollars of profits generated by the film and television industries. From obstructing picket lines and creating unsafe environments for those on strike to unmasking themselves as straight-up supervillains by threatening to literally starve writers out and force them to lose their homes before coming back to the bargaining table, the studios seem intent on proving that there are simply no depths they'll refuse to go to.

With such scorched-earth methods clearly dictating the overall negotiating policy of the studios, one would assume that this has been a typical case of following the money. In other words, only from a cold, calculating, bottom-line-at-all-costs perspective could such extreme actions ever be justified ... right? Well, a new report indicates that even this would be giving the AMPTP a little too much credit, incredibly enough.

According to Variety, the David Zaslav-led Warner Bros. Discovery (who hasn't exactly been a stranger to controversy) recently put solid numbers to the studios' claims that the strikes have been costing them hundreds of millions of dollars. For this past quarter alone, the studio revealed a whopping estimated loss of between $300-500 million. With such mind-boggling deficits in play, surely the "disturbing" and "not realistic" demands (in the words of Disney CEO Bob Iger) of the unions would be far more exorbitant than that. Not quite! Had the AMPTP simply reached a fair and reasonable deal, to begin with, they could've saved money.