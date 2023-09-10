The Most Powerful Horror Villains Of 2023 So Far, Ranked

From serial killers and mysterious supernatural entities to vengeful siblings and the Prince of Darkness himself, we've had a solid crop of horror villains so far in 2023. Although there has yet to be one singular stand-out scary movie that towers above the rest, this year has seen a surprisingly high consistency of quality — few out-and-out hits, but fewer misses than usual. The success of these films generally tends to live and die on the strength of their villains.

But how do we define a good horror movie monster? There are a lot of different categories to take into consideration, and plenty of ways for a contender to stand out. Some might have gruesome horror makeup or otherworldly abilities, while others could win points for the inventiveness of their kills, high body count, or even exceptional one-liners. Basically, we're looking for the scariest, the strongest, and the most unique. While many have fought their way through a swath of victims, only one can claim the crown of the most powerful horror villain of 2023.