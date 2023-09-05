William Friedkin's Final Film, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, Hits Paramount+ In October

Legendary filmmaker William Friedkin is sadly no longer with us, but audiences across the globe can expect to watch his very last writing/directing effort in just a few weeks. /Film previously reported that Friedkin's next and last project would be "The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial," based on writer Herman Wouk's 1952 book (which he later turned into a stage play) and the second major adaptation of the story on the big screen following the Humphrey Bogart-starring film in 1954. Scheduled to premiere at this year's Venice Film Festival, Paramount has just announced that the film will be made available on Paramount+ streaming in October — for those subscribed to the platform's Showtime plan, that is — before making its linear debut on Showtime proper a few days later.

For those unfamiliar with the story, "The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial" is centered on a naval court-martial case involving a mutiny at sea. An ambitious first officer forcibly takes control of the ship, the USS Caine, from its unpredictable captain in the midst of an intense storm close to enemy territory. But what at first seems like a straightforward case of mutiny eventually transforms into a more complicated philosophical debate over whether the sailors were acting in the best interests of the crew. Add in the involvement of Friedkin (who completed the picture prior to his death earlier this August) and its impressively stacked cast, and it's obvious why the studio is rolling out the red carpet treatment for the film.