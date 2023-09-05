How To Watch Strays At Home

It's not easy being an R-rated comedy in 2023. After enjoying some modest success with the horror-flavored "Cocaine Bear," Universal saw its "Dracula" spin-off "Renfield" flounder at the box office earlier this year. The studio's latest adult-oriented chucklefest, "Strays," didn't fare much better upon its theatrical release in August either. Opening to lukewarm reviews (/Film's Barry Levitt was more upbeat on the film than other critics in his review, declaring it "a riotously funny movie that perfectly scratches the itch of a need for silly, stupid movies"), the raunchy dog-com has struggled to make a dent financially.

Another major factor working against "Strays" was timing. Since the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers has continued to dig its heels in rather than address the existential crisis currently faced by the striking actors' and writers' guilds, that means the "Strays" cast has been unable to promote the film. That includes comedic superstars like Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx, who lend their voices to the movie's misbehaving mutts and could've easily gotten more people to turn out for the film, had they been able to make the press rounds. Instead, it's been reported the lack of actor-driven publicity has cost recent releases as much as 15 percent of their box office potential — enough to, at the very least, help a comedy like "Strays" come closer to breaking even.

Then again, it's possible the film's release on Premium Video On Demand (PVOD) might just do the trick on its own, and we've got details on when and how you can watch it at home. Check 'em out below!