Indiana Jones 5 Started Its Set Design Journey By Borrowing From Real WWII History

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" may have been a box office disappointment, but it wasn't for lack of trying to capture the spirit of a classic Indy outing. The movie focuses on the titular archeologist as he approaches retirement and embarks on one last adventure, making for a reflective film that was ultimately a safer, less exciting Indiana Jones entry — even while it tried to emulate much of what made the earlier movies so enchanting.

For starters, before we see a single shot of old Indy, director James Mangold made sure to kick things off with a chase scene set in 1944 that depicts a 37-year-old Indiana Jones doing battle with the franchise's go-to villains: Nazis. In the trailer, the de-aging shots used in this sequence looked particularly good. In the final film, however, the tech wasn't as consistently convincing as we'd all hoped, despite Harrison Ford's assurances that "Dial of Destiny" avoided the kind of awkward character movements showcased in "The Irishman," which struggled to match its de-aged Robert DeNiro with the stilted movements of the then 76-year-old actor.

Overall, though, the opening sequence in "Dial of Destiny" didn't struggle to capture the spirit of a good old fashioned Indy action sequence. All the near-miss thrills are there, even if the CGI hero has a tendency to look entirely dead behind the eyes. After the de-aged Dr. Jones jumps between multiple forms of transport in a quest to save his friend Basil Shaw (Toby Jones), he ultimately ends up on a moving train full of looted artifacts, acquiring the titular Macguffin in the process. And, as it happens, that train was far from just another form of transport for Indy to jump around on and look cool.