Here Are Paul Thomas Anderson's Personal Recommendations For Classic Movies As TCM's New Advisor

It's been a long road, getting from there to here.

One might recall in June of 2023, it was announced that several key executives and programmers at Turner Classic Movies were callously canned by the new management at their parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery. For many, this was tantamount to nixing TCM altogether. CEO David Zaslav made this decision at the end of a string of bad decisions that made him look like the film world's most callous villain. After the weird rebranding of HBO Max to merely Max, it was starting to look like Zaslav didn't give a damn about film history.

It certainly looked that way to Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, and Paul Thomas Anderson, three lovers of vintage film and advocates for the preservation of classics. The trio famously called Zaslav to appeal for the retaining of TCM and the re-hiring of some of their old staff. A recording of that conversation is not available to the public (quite sadly), but after it took place, Zaslav made a few new decisions, presumably on the filmmakers' behalf. He rehired Charles Tabesh, TCM's former VP of programming and content strategy, and invited Scorsese, Spielberg, and Anderson to curate selections on TCM every month from September until June 2024. It's a pity Zaslav had to be pressured at all — one would hope the CEO of a century-old entertainment company would have a shred of respect for the medium of film — but it seems that he let TCM survive for the time being.

As of this writing, all three filmmakers have made their selections, announced on TCM's Twitter account. Spielberg's choices were, perhaps predictably, boldly mainstream and widely accessible. Scorsese's picks were less well-known, intense, and grittier.

Anderson's picks are more crime-directed, featuring noir films and blackmail dramas that expose the vulnerabilities of humankind.