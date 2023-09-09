The Nun 2 Establishes Bonnie Aarons As Our Next Great Horror Movie Monster Actor

"The Conjuring 2" opens with Ed and Lorraine Warren investigating the infamous Amityville house at 112 Ocean Avenue to determine whether or not a demonic presence caused Ronald DeFeo Jr. to commit familial annihilation and the subsequent supernatural events that plagued the Lutz family after they moved into the home. The couple holds a seance and Lorraine is thrust into a terrifying vision where she encounters a demonic nun.

The Nun appears multiple times throughout the film, until Lorraine rightfully addresses it as Valak, a shape-shifting demon, and condemns it back from which it came. James Wan didn't intend for Valak to be such a major player in The Conjuring Universe — honestly, "The Conjuring" was never supposed to spawn a cinematic universe but the fans demanded it — and didn't originally intend for the demon to take the shape of a nun. But The Nun, portrayed by Bonnie Aarons, was so scary that a solo spin-off film was greenlit almost immediately.

Ed and Lorraine Warren are undoubtedly the heroes of The Conjuring Universe, and the central goal of the films is to see how these paranormal investigators are going to combat the forces of evil. We want to see them battle ghosts, cursed dolls, and demonic entities in the same way audiences cheer when Laurie Strode in the "Halloween" series defeats Michael Myers again and again. That said, horror fans also love to watch Jason Voorhees hack up teens, looking forward to the new and inventive ways he terrorizes his targets. In The Conjuring Universe, Bonnie Aarons as The Nun fulfills this role. As much as we care about Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga), Maurice "Frenchie" Theriault (Jonas Bloquet), and now Sister Debra (Storm Reid), we also tune into "The Nun" films to watch Bonnie Aarons scare the absolute hell out us.