Who Is Mavra Zane In Star Wars? The Yellow Lightsaber Wielding Jedi Explained

It takes a lot of sacrifice to become a Jedi Knight. You must train in the ways of the Force and be a model guardian for justice. Most importantly, a major tenet of the Jedi Order is to pass down all that you have learned to the next generation. The rule of master and apprentice is the key building block that keeps the foundation of the Jedi Temple from falling down on top of Jocasta Nu's head. There is also the art of learning how to design and wield your very own lightsaber.

Obi-Wan learned from Qui-Gon, Ahsoka learned from Anakin, Luke learned from old Ben Kenobi and Yoda. And Luke told Rey to leave him alone. But wannabe Force users learned how to use their lightsaber from another teacher: Mavra Zane. If you were a "Star Wars" fan and a nimble gamer during the spring of 2012, chances are you know exactly who Mavra Zane is. Carrying a rare yellow-bladed lightsaber with an elegant hilt, Zane was a core character in "Kinect Star Wars" for Xbox. The game allowed players to learn how to use a lightsaber in a new and unique way at the time. Here's the official synopsis:

"Kinect Star Wars" brings the Star Wars Universe to life like never before. Harnessing the controller-free power of Kinect for Xbox 360, "Kinect Star Wars" allows fans to physically experience training as a Jedi, using the Force and battling with a lightsaber. Using full body motions, players can live out the ultimate Star Wars fantasy, no controller required.

With "Kinect Star Wars," player movement was key. Mavra Zane instructed the Padawans, showing them all how to pull off basic moves after picking out their chosen lightsabers, and mirroring what the players themselves are doing. More than Yoda himself, Mavra Zane was their favorite teacher in the ways of the Force.