What The Orange Lightsabers Really Mean In Ahsoka

The latest Disney+ series "Ahsoka" introduces "Star Wars" fans to some new villains. We already met Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), the Imperial Magistrate of Calodan on "The Mandalorian," but now she's working with two Force users, Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno). Baylan is a former Jedi who managed to survive Order 66 and is now acting as a mercenary for Elsbeth. He and his apprentice Shin appear to be powered by the dark side of the Force. While a single master and apprentice usually indicate a Sith pair, these two aren't wielding red lightsabers like, say, Darth Vader. Baylan and Shin's lightsabers are orange in color.

The orange lightsabers definitely grabbed the notice of fans when the first "Ahsoka" trailer was released. In fact, creator Dave Filoni confirmed to Screen Rant during Star Wars Celebration earlier this year that these are, in fact, orange lightsabers and told the site, "Nothing is accidental." Let's take a look at what that might mean for these two new characters and the show as a whole.