Can The Nun II Scare Up Another Big Box Office Win For The Conjuring Universe?

September has turned into an odd month this year, in terms of its box office prospects. September is always a bit quiet with that post-summer hangover, but this year the dual strikes have all but shut down Hollywood, with stars and writers not able to promote projects making things feel particularly quiet. But as "The Nun II" attempts to keep the unbroken hot streak going for the franchise, the latest chapter in The Conjuring Universe may also be able to scare up a hit that theaters could sorely use as the strikes drag on.

Directed by Michael Chaves, "The Nun II" is currently tracking for an opening in the $30 million range, per Deadline. That would be lower than "The Nun," which opened to a huge $53 million back in 2018. That said, it would still be a win for Warner Bros. and New Line, as these movies have, at most, cost $40 million to produce. On the cheap end, they've come in around $20 million. The point is, even with a sizable marketing campaign, this is not an overly expensive movie, and an opening weekend in that range sets the film up for success. And that's a possibly conservative projection.

The folks at Box Office Pro currently have the sequel at $30 million on the low end, with $45 million possible at the top end. Even with a lack of promotion from the movie's stars, that would not be hard to believe. The Conjuring Universe has, to date, earned about $2 billion at the global box office not counting "The Curse of La Llorona," as that film doesn't officially count as part of the official universe.