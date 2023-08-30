Marvel Legends Returns To The Infinity Saga With Improved Figures For Iron Man, Black Widow & More

Collider revealed the new wave of Infinity Saga action figures coming from Marvel Legends, and it should come as no surprise that we're still getting new versions of Iron Man, despite there being dozens of different Iron Man action figures already out there.

Hasbro

The good news is that each one comes with a new sculpt of Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, so it somewhat justifies the latest duplicates. One version gives us the unpainted Mark II suit from the original "Iron Man" while the other gives us an upgraded Mark 46 suit from "Captain America: Civil War."

Hasbro

Meanwhile, War Machine is getting a new figure as well. Thankfully, Rhodey hasn't been given anywhere near as many figures as Stark, so this one is a welcome revival, especially when you see all the accessories that you can equip the suit with. However, the unfortunate side is that Marvel Legends still isn't giving us a sculpt of Don Cheadle's head for some reason. It's not as if his likeness hasn't been used for other collectible figures, so we're not really sure what the issue is here. It would be nice if they rectified that issue at some point.