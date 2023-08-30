Marvel Legends Returns To The Infinity Saga With Improved Figures For Iron Man, Black Widow & More
Marvel Studios has been finished with The Infinity Saga for a few years now, but that's not stopping Hasbro's Marvel Legends line from improving the Avengers action figure line-up with new editions of characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe's incredible franchise crossover. Hasbro has just announced a whole new wave of MCU action figures that give us upgraded versions of Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Bruce Banner, War Machine, and Spider-Man inspired by their previous appearances on the big screen. This includes new head sculpts of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, and Tom Holland, but sadly, not Don Cheadle for some reason.
Let's take a look at the new Infinity Saga action figures coming from Marvel Legends below.
Iron Men (and War Machine)
Collider revealed the new wave of Infinity Saga action figures coming from Marvel Legends, and it should come as no surprise that we're still getting new versions of Iron Man, despite there being dozens of different Iron Man action figures already out there.
The good news is that each one comes with a new sculpt of Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, so it somewhat justifies the latest duplicates. One version gives us the unpainted Mark II suit from the original "Iron Man" while the other gives us an upgraded Mark 46 suit from "Captain America: Civil War."
Meanwhile, War Machine is getting a new figure as well. Thankfully, Rhodey hasn't been given anywhere near as many figures as Stark, so this one is a welcome revival, especially when you see all the accessories that you can equip the suit with. However, the unfortunate side is that Marvel Legends still isn't giving us a sculpt of Don Cheadle's head for some reason. It's not as if his likeness hasn't been used for other collectible figures, so we're not really sure what the issue is here. It would be nice if they rectified that issue at some point.
Bruce Banner
Now here's a figure to get excited about, even if it's one of the more boring action figures that Marvel Legends has produced. However, Mark Ruffalo's take on Bruce Banner has barely been turned into an action figure before, and the last version only came in a multi-pack of figures with a rather disappointing likeness of the actor. But now that Hasbro has a much better way of making face sculpts, the actors have never looked better at this scale.
Unfortunately, this figure is more of a collector's item than anything that gives us a pre-Hulk version of Bruce Banner. It would have been nice if he came with a lab coat or some kind of science accessories, maybe even some hands that were starting to turn green or a head that was wincing in transformation pain. Still, I suppose it's just nice to have a good figure of Mark Ruffalo for now.
Black Widow
Though Black Widow received an upgraded action figure when her own movie came out not too long ago, the previous versions of Scarlett Johansson's character haven't been replicated with the same great head sculpts. That changes with this new "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" version of the character, which also includes another head sculpt that includes her hairstyle from "Avengers." Black Widow also comes with a pair of pistols and some electricity pulses that can be situated on her wrists.
Captain America
Much like Iron Man, we've been given too many versions of Captain America. That's largely because they keep changing his suit for every movie, with the intention of selling more toys. It's a vicious circle. But the version of Cap from "The Winter Soldier" wasn't given a great sculpt of Chris Evans, which is included in this release. However, I've always thought the Chris Evans sculpt left something to be desired, even the new versions with a better likeness. On top of that, his hair never seems to be the right color, always appearing just a tad too blonde. Anyway, this is still a solid upgrade of the navy blue suit, and anyone who missed out on this version of Cap the first time around will be pleased.
Thor
Even though "Thor: The Dark World" isn't exactly a favorite among fans of the MCU, the original version of the action figures from the "Thor" sequel certainly didn't capture the likeness of Chris Hemsworth in an impressive way. But this new version not only gives us a much better sculpt of Chris Hemsworth and his long, luscious locks, but it also gives us another far less serious expression from the character. Another sculpt included with the figure gives us a nice grin from Thor that allows fans to have a version of the character who is a bit more playful. After all, Thor is frequently funny, and he's got a killer smile, so why not utilize that in collectible form?
Spider-Man
Finally, we've got Tom Holland as Spider-Man, complete with an unmasked head. The "Captain America: Civil War" version of Spider-Man was never given a figure with Tom Holland's likeness, though his head sculpt has been available on a couple other releases from other movies in recent years. But for fans who haven't taken the plunge on a new web-slinger, this could be your best option. Of course, we're still holding out on getting all three of the Spider-Man variants from "No Way Home" until there are head sculpts of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. But I suppose this will hold us over in the meantime.
All of these figures will cost $24.99 each and will be up for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse and other retailers starting on August 31, 2023.