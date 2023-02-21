Marvel Legends Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Action Figures Include Cosmo And Baby Rocket

Since helping the Avengers defeat her adoptive father, Thanos, Nebula has become a full-fledged member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, who show her the true meaning of family.

Nebula has come a long way since her days as a villain in the original "Guardians of the Galaxy." She was able to reconnect with her adoptive sister Gamora, before the latter was unfortunately killed by Thanos in "Avengers: Infinity War," but now she might get a chance to do it all over again with the version of Gamora who traveled through time with Thanos in "Avengers: Endgame." Could there be a happy ending in store for Nebula and Gamora?

Former first mate of Yondu, and Ravager who fought alongside the Avengers against Thanos, Kraglin sets off with the Guardians to protect the galaxy.

Kraglin isn't wearing a Guardians uniform, but that's because he's still the leader of the Ravagers, following the death of Yondu in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," which feels like it came out a lifetime ago. However, being a Ravager clearly doesn't keep him from setting off with the Guardians for another adventure, and hopefully he's better at controlling Yondu's special arrow this time.

With his cosmic powers and super-human strength, Adam Warlock is sent by the Sovereign to seek revenge on the Guardians of the Galaxy who have humiliated them.

Moving outside of the familiar, we have Adam Warlock. James Gunn has made it clear that Warlock will be a force to be reckoned with. Is there any chance that he ends up working with the Guardians of the Galaxy to deal with the other bad guy known as the High Evolutionary? When asked whether Warlock is a true villain, Gunn said, "It's kind of more complicated than that, but he's definitely not a good guy. What we're seeing is the infant form of Warlock, newly out of the cocoon, and he does not understand life very well. He's basically a baby." Maybe the Guardians can redirect Warlock's power towards fighting a greater threat.