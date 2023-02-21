Marvel Legends Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Action Figures Include Cosmo And Baby Rocket
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" will be pulling at our heartstrings when it hits theaters this summer, kicking off what promises to be an exciting year for blockbusters filled with a bunch of highly anticipated movies. Of course, it wouldn't be a Marvel movie without a plethora of merchandise accompany it. Considering this is meant to be the last ride for this iteration of the Guardians of the Galaxy, you can bet that Disney will be going all out, especially with a flashback to the adorable baby version of the feisty Rocket Raccoon making an appearance.
Hasbro's Marvel Legends line of action figures always honors the latest Marvel Studios movie with a line of new toys (via GameRant), and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is no different. However, this is the first time that the line of figures has actually had such a uniform appearance, and we mean that literally. Almost every single one of the Guardians of the Galaxy is appearing in their new blue and red uniform, which takes inspiration directly from Marvel Comics. However, you're likely going to be more concerned with the Build-a-Figure for this wave of action figures, because it will allow you to piece together Cosmo, the space dog. Plus, one of the figures comes with a tiny version of little, baby Rocket. Check them all out below!
Star-Lord, Drax and Mantis
Peter Quill must do whatever it takes to save a friend whose life is in danger.
Huh, I wonder what friend is in danger. Presumably, it's Rocket Raccoon, but perhaps it's Gamora. We're not sure where Gamora is after disappearing following the events of "Avengers: Endgame." Honestly, it could be almost anyone from the Guardians crew.
Drax finally dons a shirt and becomes a more active member of the Guardians by helping set up their new headquarters – but he still has trouble thinking before he acts.
The real reason Drax is probably wearing a shirt is because Dave Bautista is sick of getting his entire body covered in make-up and whatnot. Surely they have the technology to create a uniform that doesn't chafe his nipples. After all, he didn't seem to mind wearing a Christmas sweater in "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special."
After fighting many battles with the Guardians of the Galaxy, the once quiet Mantis is ready to open up, embrace her powers, and settle into her new home on Knowhere.
We knew that the Guardians had taken over Knowhere, thanks to the aforementioned holiday special, but it's interesting to hear that she's going to open up and embrace her powers. What does that mean or her and the rest of the team? We'll have to wait and see.
Nebula, Kraglin, and Adam Warlock
Since helping the Avengers defeat her adoptive father, Thanos, Nebula has become a full-fledged member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, who show her the true meaning of family.
Nebula has come a long way since her days as a villain in the original "Guardians of the Galaxy." She was able to reconnect with her adoptive sister Gamora, before the latter was unfortunately killed by Thanos in "Avengers: Infinity War," but now she might get a chance to do it all over again with the version of Gamora who traveled through time with Thanos in "Avengers: Endgame." Could there be a happy ending in store for Nebula and Gamora?
Former first mate of Yondu, and Ravager who fought alongside the Avengers against Thanos, Kraglin sets off with the Guardians to protect the galaxy.
Kraglin isn't wearing a Guardians uniform, but that's because he's still the leader of the Ravagers, following the death of Yondu in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," which feels like it came out a lifetime ago. However, being a Ravager clearly doesn't keep him from setting off with the Guardians for another adventure, and hopefully he's better at controlling Yondu's special arrow this time.
With his cosmic powers and super-human strength, Adam Warlock is sent by the Sovereign to seek revenge on the Guardians of the Galaxy who have humiliated them.
Moving outside of the familiar, we have Adam Warlock. James Gunn has made it clear that Warlock will be a force to be reckoned with. Is there any chance that he ends up working with the Guardians of the Galaxy to deal with the other bad guy known as the High Evolutionary? When asked whether Warlock is a true villain, Gunn said, "It's kind of more complicated than that, but he's definitely not a good guy. What we're seeing is the infant form of Warlock, newly out of the cocoon, and he does not understand life very well. He's basically a baby." Maybe the Guardians can redirect Warlock's power towards fighting a greater threat.
Rocket Raccoon and Groot
As Rocket takes on more leadership duties within the Guardians of the Galaxy, his past actions have consequences that come back to haunt him.
Rocket Raccoon is back, and he will have a story of his own in this sequel. We'll be getting filled in on Rocket's origin story, which was teased all the way back in 2014 in the original Guardians of the Galaxy." There's a lot about Rocket Raccoon that we don't know, but this is bound to be his most emotional journey yet.
Grown into a more mature tree, Groot uses his new body changes and more advanced skills to help build Knowhere and protect his family.
"The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," which has clear set-ups for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," introduced us to the new thick Groot, who is built like a brick s***-house. It's quite intimidating. But all that goes out the window when you see him holding that little baby Rocket Raccoon. Actually, having this version of Groot hold a baby Rocket feels like it might break time. Perhaps that's not technically Rocket, but another raccoon who is about to be experimented on like Rocket was when he was young? It could easily work as both a random raccoon and a baby Rocket, but either way, it's cute as hell.
Groot will come by himself as a deluxe figure (via GameSpot), probably because he's so thick, and he comes with that cute baby Rocket Raccoon.
Cosmo
Finally, we have the Build-a-Figure who will be part of this initial wave of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" action figures. It's Cosmo, the space dog, who was introduced in "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special." Voiced by Maria Bakalova ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"), she's the latest member of the Guardians, and she's a very good girl.
If you want to piece together Cosmo, you'll have to buy Rocket, Drax, Mantis, Nebula, Kraglin, and Adam Warlock. You won't have to buy another Star-Lord to complete the figure, and Groot doesn't come with any pieces for Cosmo either.
You'll be able to pre-order all of the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" action figures starting at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on February 22 at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, BigBadToyStore, and Entertainment Earth. The links will be live as soon as pre-orders are available.
Strangely enough, neither Gamora nor the High Evolutionary have been given action figures yet, so there's likely another wave of toys that will include those characters. But this is a pretty stellar wave to kick off the collectibles inspired by "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which hits theaters on May 5, 2023.