Cool Stuff: The Avengers Infinity Saga Gets An Epic Collection Of Posters By John Guydo

In conjunction with the upcoming New York Comic-Con, Bottleneck Gallery is kicking things off with this collection of "Avengers" posters inspired by all four chapters in the "The Infinity Saga." Each of the "Avengers" movies gets their own poster with a mesmerizing composition of heroes and villains from their respective movies.

Since it can be a little hard to see the details with all four of the posters lined up next to each other, let's take a closer look:

We've got prints for "The Avengers," the sequel "Avengers: Age of Ultron," and the two-part saga that is "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame." Each of the prints measures 18x36 inches and will cost $50 each at Bottleneck Gallery when they go on sale at 12:00 P.M. ET today. You can also get the entire set for the discounted price of $185.

The good news is that these regular versions of the posters are timed editions that you'll be able to purchase until 11:59 P.M. ET on Sunday, October 3. However many are ordered, that's how many will be printed, so you won't have to make a mad dash to ensure you get any of these prints. But after that, you won't be able to buy them again unless you go digging around the secondhand market.