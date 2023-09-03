Before J.J. Abrams, Star Trek Almost Got Its Own Version Of The Dark Knight Trilogy

The post-9/11 world was rough on "Star Trek." The not-super-popular "Star Trek: Enterprise" debuted on September 26, 2001, and the world wasn't in the mood. The U.S. president at the time, George W. Bush, began to affect violent, revenge-forward rhetoric, and many U.S. citizens were in a bitter, wounded mindset. While some may say that the utopian future of "Trek" was needed at that time, one can see how its idealism felt out of place. "Star Trek" would have us reaching out to our enemies and solving problems through diplomacy. That suggested course of action didn't sit well with a nation itching to enact justice. It's no wonder films like "The Avengers" took off in the post-9/11 milieu; the Avengers avenge the destruction of our cities. Diplomacy was out, freelance super-powered military mercs were in.

So when "Enterprise" was canceled in 2005 after four seasons, it seemed that "Star Trek" was at an end. The "Trek" movies had also recently petered out with the release of the terribly unsuccessful "Star Trek: Nemesis" in 2002. Trekkies could now only look back on the previous 39 years of entertainment and hold those hundreds of hours of film and TV close to our hearts. Second star to the right and straight on 'til morning.

But it seems the head honchos at "Trek" weren't quite done yet. Trying to keep the franchise alive and relevant in 2005, executive producer Rick Berman conceived of an idea to explore the lives of a young Kirk and a young Spock in a new feature film. That film, called "Star Trek: The Beginning," is discussed in the notable oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross.