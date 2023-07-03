Strange New Worlds' Captain Kirk Actor Wanted To Bring 'A Little More Brains' To The Role

Conversations about Captain Kirk's role in "Star Trek" are always frustrating. Although a quick review of old Trek episodes typically reveals the character to be thoughtful, judicious, a considered commander, and a man who leads by instinct, there is still a persistent popular perception that Kirk is a lascivious, reckless cowboy. Yes, when compared to the ultra-diplomatic world of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Kirk could indeed play fast and loose with the rules — especially the Prime Directive — but he was never a rogue or a rebel. He did get into fistfights, but he was rarely the instigator, and he would fire weapons but never sought violence (indeed, it was Scotty who was always a little trigger-happy). He would snog women, but ... well, okay there are several episodes wherein Kirk's masculine wiles are a plot point. But he was horny in a Roddenberry way, not in an uncontrolled fratboy way.

So, how did this popular perception come to be? Perhaps it was through a handful of episodes that were rerun more often than others. When J.J. Abrams made his "Star Trek" feature film in 2009, he presented a version of Kirk that fell in line with popular perception. The 2009 Kirk was not based on the more mature character from the series.

In the new series "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," Kirk has returned, this time played by actor Paul Wesley. Wesley, in a recent interview with Esquire, explained that he understood that Kirk's reputation was inaccurate, and wanted to depict the character more like he was on the 1966 show.

Wesley's Kirk is no fratboy. He is more, as he is described in the episode "Where No Man Has Gone Before," "a stack of books with legs." Kirk, you see, is an intellect.