Strange New Worlds' Captain Kirk Actor Wanted To Bring 'A Little More Brains' To The Role
Conversations about Captain Kirk's role in "Star Trek" are always frustrating. Although a quick review of old Trek episodes typically reveals the character to be thoughtful, judicious, a considered commander, and a man who leads by instinct, there is still a persistent popular perception that Kirk is a lascivious, reckless cowboy. Yes, when compared to the ultra-diplomatic world of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Kirk could indeed play fast and loose with the rules — especially the Prime Directive — but he was never a rogue or a rebel. He did get into fistfights, but he was rarely the instigator, and he would fire weapons but never sought violence (indeed, it was Scotty who was always a little trigger-happy). He would snog women, but ... well, okay there are several episodes wherein Kirk's masculine wiles are a plot point. But he was horny in a Roddenberry way, not in an uncontrolled fratboy way.
So, how did this popular perception come to be? Perhaps it was through a handful of episodes that were rerun more often than others. When J.J. Abrams made his "Star Trek" feature film in 2009, he presented a version of Kirk that fell in line with popular perception. The 2009 Kirk was not based on the more mature character from the series.
In the new series "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," Kirk has returned, this time played by actor Paul Wesley. Wesley, in a recent interview with Esquire, explained that he understood that Kirk's reputation was inaccurate, and wanted to depict the character more like he was on the 1966 show.
Wesley's Kirk is no fratboy. He is more, as he is described in the episode "Where No Man Has Gone Before," "a stack of books with legs." Kirk, you see, is an intellect.
James T. Kirk: not a fratboy
The Esquire interviewer, Ryan Britt, points out to Wesley that Kirk does indeed have a reputation as a reckless ladies man, and Wesley wanted to confront that notion immediately:
"Not to interrupt you, but that's it exactly. I totally took that 'stack of books with legs' line and I actually based my Kirk on that line. I didn't want him to be a complete stack of books with legs, because that would have been like watching paint dry. But I wanted to incorporate that brainier aspect of Kirk into my version of the character."
Wesley understood that Kirk was going to be well-known from the start of "Strange New Worlds," and that audiences had been living with the character for nearly 60 years. As an actor, Wesley felt that he should be allowed to bring his own interpretation of the character; mere imitation of previous Kirk actors like William Shatner or Chris Pine was not going to be very satisfying for a performer. Wesley also knew that his version of Kirk was about eight years younger than the one seen in 1966, so he gave himself leeway to explore the character in ways not seen before:
"When we think of Captain Kirk, there's an immediate sort of reaction: we know who he is. Kirk has obviously been established very clearly by not only pop culture history, and, but also, obviously, what William Shatner did in the 1960s. But the key thing is he's recognizable. There's a recognizable feeling, and I wanted to do something a little different with that. I thought this was a really good opportunity to start from a different place and watch Kirk build into the character that he's known for in pop culture history."
The three Kirks
By the strange time-travel caprices of "Star Trek," Wesley has already played three different characters. In his introductory episode, "A Quality of Mercy," Kirk appeared in an alternate timeline wherein he was in command of a ship other than the Enterprise. In the show's most recent episode, "Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow," the character is once again culled from an entirely new alternate timeline wherein the Enterprise is at war with the Romulan Star Empire. It won't be until later in the season that audiences will meet the "real" Kirk as he exists in the "main" Trek timeline.
Wesley understood the very subtle character differences in the three Kirks, but also the principle that binds them all:
"In the season 1 finale, I wanted to play a different Kirk. Even though it was modeled on 'Balance of Terro' from 1966, I was a little more subdued and stoic. Then, in season 2, when we first meet Kirk, it's a dark time. It's like 'Mad Max.' The galaxy is in disarray. Things are not harmonious. And then slowly, he finds the joy of being back in time. He's like a kid in a candy shop in episode 3 ... But, at the end of the day, he's someone who will always do the right thing"
Ultimately, Wesley "did want the Kirk we know: that fun, jovial, having-a-good-time guy. But also, the man who does the right thing and is the hero." The actor recognizes that Kirk is a moral and principled character, not a cowboy. It's a relief to know that he fundamentally understands the character, even as he puts various spins on him.