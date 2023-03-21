Star Trek Boss Alex Kurtzman Knows The Best (And Worst) Ways To Make New Shows

It's been a long road, getting from there to here.

When CBS All Access launched in 2017, it was to reboot "Star Trek" with a brand new, ambitious, big-budget series called "Star Trek: Discovery." This release model also mirrored the debut of "Star Trek: Voyager" in 1995, which helped to launch the UPN. As such, many Trekkies reeled. "Discovery" was to be the first "proper" Trek series since the cancelation of "Star Trek: Enterprise" in May of 2005 (the two J.J. Abrams feature films were mere stop-gaps set in a parallel universe). While "Discovery" opened to a lot of enthusiasm, it was plagued by production notes and late-stage re-workings that saw it changing hands several times. "Discovery" had more producers on it than cast members. The show's first season played itself out to the dismay of Trekkies everywhere who bristled at the show's violence, lack of episodic structure, absent sense of diplomacy, and generally rushed, bad writing.

Sensing that many viewers only signed up for CBS All Access, later Paramount+, in order to see "Star Trek," the network debuted "Short Treks," a series of brief, unconnected episodes that could be made on the cheap and dropped on the streaming service once a month to string along subscribers until the next season could debut. It felt very inorganic.

"Star Trek" head honcho Alex Kurtzman, in an interview printed in the most recent issue of SFX Magazine, wanted to assure fans that no shows moving forward will bear a similarly mercenary feeling. After grappling with the franchise for several years, "Star Trek" seems to have hit a stride, with seasons of "Lower Decks," "Strange New Worlds," and the most recent "Picard" being much better than what came before. Kurtzman will no longer force the issue, waiting for good ideas to come.