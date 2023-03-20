Alex Kurtzman Says Star Trek Crossovers Will Only Happen If The Story Dictates It

From the start of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" in 1987 until the end of Stuart Baird's 2002 film "Star Trek: Nemesis," the franchise skipped merrily along a single, linear timeline. If a decade passed in the real world, a decade also passed in "Star Trek." The NextGen era was so well-constructed, and so beloved by Trekkies, that showrunners felt no need to deviate. It wouldn't be until the late 2001 launch of "Star Trek: Enterprise" that the formula would be shaken up, with a show that took place a century prior to the events of the original 1966 series.

That series ended after only four seasons, however, and it would take "Star Trek" a few action films and 13 years before it got back to TV. Since the launch of CBS All Access, a.k.a. Paramount+ in 2017, the franchise has sprawled in every direction chronologically. "Star Trek: Discovery" was set just a few years prior to the original series, before leaping into the 31st century in its third season. "Star Trek: Picard" was set a few decades after the events of "Star Trek: Voyager," while "Lower Decks" took place only a few years after "Voyager." "Prodigy" seemed to be concurrent with "Lower Decks," but "Strange New Worlds" went back to the universe of "Discovery," about eight years prior to the original series. It's all very hard to keep track of.

As such, there are few organic reasons to warrant crossovers between the various Trek shows. Indeed, Trek's current head honcho, Alex Kurtzman, confirmed as much in an interview with SFX Magazine. Kurtzman has no problems with references, but actual crossovers will only be pursued if a good story could warrant them.