Alex Kurtzman Says Star Trek Crossovers Will Only Happen If The Story Dictates It
From the start of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" in 1987 until the end of Stuart Baird's 2002 film "Star Trek: Nemesis," the franchise skipped merrily along a single, linear timeline. If a decade passed in the real world, a decade also passed in "Star Trek." The NextGen era was so well-constructed, and so beloved by Trekkies, that showrunners felt no need to deviate. It wouldn't be until the late 2001 launch of "Star Trek: Enterprise" that the formula would be shaken up, with a show that took place a century prior to the events of the original 1966 series.
That series ended after only four seasons, however, and it would take "Star Trek" a few action films and 13 years before it got back to TV. Since the launch of CBS All Access, a.k.a. Paramount+ in 2017, the franchise has sprawled in every direction chronologically. "Star Trek: Discovery" was set just a few years prior to the original series, before leaping into the 31st century in its third season. "Star Trek: Picard" was set a few decades after the events of "Star Trek: Voyager," while "Lower Decks" took place only a few years after "Voyager." "Prodigy" seemed to be concurrent with "Lower Decks," but "Strange New Worlds" went back to the universe of "Discovery," about eight years prior to the original series. It's all very hard to keep track of.
As such, there are few organic reasons to warrant crossovers between the various Trek shows. Indeed, Trek's current head honcho, Alex Kurtzman, confirmed as much in an interview with SFX Magazine. Kurtzman has no problems with references, but actual crossovers will only be pursued if a good story could warrant them.
Picard meets Dal
Because they take place close enough to one another, there was every reason to believe that the crew of the U.S.S. Protostar on "Star Trek: Prodigy" could perhaps interact with the characters on "Star Trek: Picard." When the interviewer made the suggestion, Kurtzman shot it down immediately, saying:
"There are crossover elements. You'll see that in all the shows, that the shows are now beginning to reference things that happen in different timelines so that we have a cohesive universe ... but again, I only believe in bringing things together if there's just an incredibly great story reason to do it. So you'll see references."
"Lower Decks" in particular has been rife with references to older Trek shows, although little has been references from newer Trek shows. There will soon be a crossover between "Lower Decks" and "Strange New Worlds," however, so those references may be coming shortly. Many Trekkies, of course, would love more details about what might happen for certain beloved characters that have already been revived. Capt. Janeway (Kate Mulgrew), for instance, already appears on "Prodigy," leading some to ponder that Mulgrew may return in live-action as well. Kurtzman put the kibosh on those rumors right quick. Janeway is on the radar, but, he said:
"We have plans for new things. I'm not speaking specifically about anything. But yes, there's quite a few plans, and you'll hear about them soon. We will continue to expand the Star Trek universe, absolutely."
As for the possible TV series about Trek's secret service division Section 31 that will potentially star Michelle Yeoh, Kurtzman was blunt:
"I can tell you that we're still very excited about Section 31. And that's all I will say."
For now, patience, fellow Trekkies.