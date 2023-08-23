HBO Classic Band Of Brothers Will Stream On Netflix Next Month
The boundaries of the streaming world are beginning to break down: more HBO shows are officially coming to Netflix. Warner Bros has been dabbling in licensing titles out to the massive streamer for a while now, setting up a deal back in June that's already led to the Issa Rae-led comedy "Insecure" finding a new home on Netflix. Now, though, Netflix is about to have countless dads standing by the TV transfixed: two war epics from master filmmaker Steven Spielberg are set to drop on streaming on September 15, 2023.
Limited series "Band of Brothers" and "The Pacific" are new classics in their own right. The former, co-created by Spielberg and Tom Hanks, dramatizes the story of Easy Company, a parachute battalion from the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division that ended up in the thick of battle during World War II. The show was a certifiable phenomenon when it debuted, winning seven Emmys out of 20 total nominations and touting a then-remarkable budget of $125 million total across its 10 episodes, per The New York Times. Marine-centric companion show "The Pacific" might not carry quite as much cultural cache as its predecessor, but the 2010 show was still well-received for its ambition and scope.
It's not HBO, it's Netflix
Now, audiences will be able to catch both shows on Netflix, bringing the horrors of war to a new generation of viewers — plus anyone who didn't have premium cable a decade or two ago. There's plenty to glean from these shows in retrospect even if you have seen them before. It'll be interesting from a modern standpoint to compare the ideologies of pre-9/11 "Band of Brothers" and mid-Iraq War "The Pacific." The casts of both shows also feature then up-and-comers who are now massively popular, like Oscar winner Rami Malek, pre-"Homeland" Damian Lewis, and a young Jon Bernthal and Tom Hardy, among others. If you really want to enhance the viewing experience for "Band of Brothers," I've heard phenomenal things about the podcast "Dead Eyes," a surprising investigative journey in which comedian Connor Ratliff tries to figure out why Hanks fired him from the show.
The HBO-ification of Netflix feels decidedly weird, especially when Warner Bros' own dedicated streaming service just launched three years ago. But Max has no doubt had its problems since then, and is presumably set to make some good money from the Netflix deal. After "The Pacific" and "Band of Brothers" land on Netflix, previous reporting indicates that we should expect another aughts masterpiece, Alan Ball's "Six Feet Under," to follow.
"Band of Brothers" and "The Pacific" will stream on Netflix beginning on September 15, 2023.