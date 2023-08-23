HBO Classic Band Of Brothers Will Stream On Netflix Next Month

Now, audiences will be able to catch both shows on Netflix, bringing the horrors of war to a new generation of viewers — plus anyone who didn't have premium cable a decade or two ago. There's plenty to glean from these shows in retrospect even if you have seen them before. It'll be interesting from a modern standpoint to compare the ideologies of pre-9/11 "Band of Brothers" and mid-Iraq War "The Pacific." The casts of both shows also feature then up-and-comers who are now massively popular, like Oscar winner Rami Malek, pre-"Homeland" Damian Lewis, and a young Jon Bernthal and Tom Hardy, among others. If you really want to enhance the viewing experience for "Band of Brothers," I've heard phenomenal things about the podcast "Dead Eyes," a surprising investigative journey in which comedian Connor Ratliff tries to figure out why Hanks fired him from the show.

The HBO-ification of Netflix feels decidedly weird, especially when Warner Bros' own dedicated streaming service just launched three years ago. But Max has no doubt had its problems since then, and is presumably set to make some good money from the Netflix deal. After "The Pacific" and "Band of Brothers" land on Netflix, previous reporting indicates that we should expect another aughts masterpiece, Alan Ball's "Six Feet Under," to follow.

"Band of Brothers" and "The Pacific" will stream on Netflix beginning on September 15, 2023.