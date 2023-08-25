Dune: Part Two Is A Love Story And A War Movie, According To Denis Villeneuve

Between "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning," and "Fast X," 2023 might feel like the year of blockbusters blatantly split in half, but one major film beat them all to the punch a few years earlier: 2021's "Dune." Director Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's seminal sci-fi/fantasy novel made the conscious choice to only cover the first half of the original book (unlike, say, David Lynch's 1984 film that tried to stuff everything into a single, 2-hour theatrical cut), leaving much of the remaining action for the sequel to worry about. Well, even though "Dune: Part 2" recently ended up delayed by several months well into 2024, we're still finding out more information about the sequel in drips and drabs.

In an awkward example of pre-planned marketing arriving with some exceedingly poor timing, Empire just dropped their shiny new magazine covers commemorating the now later-than-expected release of "Dune: Part 2." In a new interview excerpt, the outlet spoke to Villeneuve about what to expect from the sequel. (It's worth noting that, as a result of the Director's Guild coming to terms on a new contract months ago, he's allowed to promote his films even as the writers and actors continue to strike to receive their own fair contracts.) In somewhat of an acknowledgment that the first "Dune" didn't exactly tell a complete and self-contained story, the director teased the sequel, "'Part One' was like the promise of something, but 'Part Two' delivers on that."

How exactly will he accomplish that feat this time around? Well, fans of the book already have a leg up on what to expect. But for everyone else, Villeneuve attempts to set the record straight on the anticipated tone and feel of the sequel. In short, it's all about love and war, baby.