Michael Mann Wants Adam Driver For The Robert De Niro Role In Heat 2

Are you starting to feel the heat around the corner? Adam Driver certainly is. Consider it officially official that acclaimed director Michael Mann, who earlier this year was reported to be eyeing Driver as the lead of the feature film adaptation of his own novel "Heat 2," is gunning for the "House of Gucci" and "The Last Duel" star to step into the incredibly intimidating shoes of none other than Robert De Niro himself.

Famously cast as career criminal Neil McCauley in the original 1995 "Heat" opposite Al Pacino as cop Vincent Hanna, De Niro earned all sorts of recognition (although tragically not a Best Actor nom) for his performance in what's commonly considered one of the greatest action movies of all time. The fact that Mann even wants to return to the scene of the crime and attempt to bring his long-awaited sequel/prequel novel (co-written by both Mann and Meg Gardiner; read our review here) to the big screen is exciting enough, but consider us fully invested in his choice of Driver — not exactly someone who fans would peg as a young De Niro lookalike, mind you — for the role of a young Neil McCauley. Those who've watched the actor in films like "Silence," "Paterson," and "The Report," however, know that he easily has the chops to pull this off.

Mann confirmed as much in a recent video interview with Variety (via the popular Michael Mann Facts Twitter account), where he stated:

In a new video with Variety, Michael Mann confirms that he wants to cast Adam Driver as Neil McCauley in Heat 2. Michael Mann Factspic.twitter.com/WilrmaGBOQ — Michael Mann Facts (@MannFacts) August 23, 2023

"Adam and I talked about it extensively from before the strike began when we were still shooting 'Ferrari,' I wanted him to play the Robert De Niro character."

Read on for more details!