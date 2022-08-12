Heat 2 Co-Author Meg Gardiner On Writing The Epic Crime Saga [Interview]

The sequel just reads as Michael Mann unfiltered, just no limitations.

Wonderful. I mean, like he said, I've heard him say that when you write a novel, you don't have to worry about a film budget. You can put everything in there as far as action and excitement without worrying about explosives or how much everything is going to cost, because it's all in your imagination. So it's great. We wanted to put some slam, bang, Michael Mann action, and take it to a whole new level in the book.

Was the story always going to go as global as it does?

It was obvious. Michael had been thinking about this for years and had the idea for a novel — it would be both prequel and sequel and would just explode the world of the story backwards and forwards in time and geographically. Obviously, we're going to have L.A. He really wanted to do Chicago, because he's a Chicago guy. And you got to have Vegas. [Val Kilmer's character] Chris Shiherlis, I mean, that's the core element of his personality when he is a young guy. He's a gambler.

And it seems to inform everything he does in the story.

Yeah, indeed. And Paraguay, Michael had been to Ciudad del Este when he filmed "Miami Vice," the film. So he had experienced the city, seeing what was going on there, got the whole vibe, and really wanted to set part of the novel there.

In your first conversation with Michael Mann, you talked for hours, right? What did you discuss?

It started to expand, but it was a couple of hours. It wasn't 12, or anything like that. I mean, we had to talk on the phone and work together virtually for a long time because we started the book during Covid, so we couldn't get together. He wanted to do this project. He wanted to do it as a novel. He had read my thriller, "UNSUB," and we had the same literary agent, so he asked to be put in touch with me. We talked about his ambitions for the book, what I could bring to it to help realize those ambitions. He had a strong concept for the story already. So we needed to see if our strengths would mesh and our ideas would click for bringing it to life on the page.

How did you both connect as storytellers?

Yeah, it took a while to work out. I mean, number one, Michael was already an extraordinarily accomplished writer. Because all his work had been in film and television, not in novels, he knew he was moving into an entirely different arena as far as the kind of writing he would be doing. So he's also collaborated quite successfully on some very big films and was open to collaboration. I was delighted to see that he has very strong story instincts and so much craft. He knows so much about grammatic structure. He knows all these characters and the movie inside and out and knew he would have to expand them into the novel. He wanted to work with someone who had experience writing a story that's 120,000 words on the page, which is a lot longer than screenplays.

Legendarily, he is very exacting and driven and wants to get everything right, which I knew I would have to bring my A-game every single day. But as we started to work out ideas, see how we would flesh things out, where the characters were coming from and where they were going to go, I was absolutely delighted with his trust in me, as we got to know each other, that he would let me run with something, write a section and send it to him and see if this was going the direction that we both hoped it would. As a collaborator, he was very generous and open-minded and supportive, which I found thrilling.

You've said before your thrillers are fiction, but they grow from a kernel of fact. What were some facts "Heat 2" grew from?

There are a number of heists in the novel, because it's about certainly about Neil McCauley's crew in Chicago, taking down a tunnel job for a savings and loan. Michael wanted to make sure that it would be an authentic tunnel job. So we got on the phone for a couple of hours with a bank robber and asked him how he would do it.

Since we're seeing Neil and Vincent in different times and places, how did you both want to stay true to them and show how different they were in the past?

Like you said, we needed them to be the same people, but at a different stage in their lives. I mean, they're younger, which affects both of them. Neil is not that long removed from prison. Hanna is a lot closer to his tour of duty in Vietnam, and they are both volatile, which is fun.

Did you have a lot of Pacino and De Niro's inflections in mind when writing that dialogue?

I did have Pacino and De Niro's voices in my head and their performances from "Heat" in my mind as I was writing, which I thought was absolutely fabulous, because they brought those characters so vividly and completely to life that it was terrific to have them as models in my mind for writing the new sections of the story. Once you hear Al Pacino walking onto a crime scene, it's hard to forget that. It just runs through your veins as you're writing any other scenes.

So, Pacino has said before that Vincent Hanna was under the influence of cocaine in "Heat."

Okay. I know. Yes. I know Pacino has hinted at that as at least informing his performance in the film.

And he does a bit of coke in the prequel. Even in the book, is cocaine influencing his behavior?

A bit.