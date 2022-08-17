Ferrari: Everything We Know So Far About Michael Mann's Enzo Ferrari Biopic

2022 has already been a big year for Michael Mann, between the release of the pilot for "Tokyo Vice" — which marked Mann's first time back in the director's chair since his 2015 cyber-crime thriller "Blackhat" — and the arrival of his "Heat 2" novel. Now comes word that Mann has officially started shooting "Ferrari," a biopic about the titular Italian motor racing giant its director has been planning for a long time. And I mean a long time.

How long? "Ferrari" is based on a script co-credited to Troy Kennedy Martin, the late writer of the 1969 version of "The Italian Job" and "Kelly's Heroes," who passed away in 2009. It's a movie Mann has spent the good part of two decades trying to make a reality, during which time the film's original would-be leading man, Christian Bale, went and starred in another movie with the word "Ferrari" in its title, "Ford v Ferrari," while Mann's biopic spun its wheels (I know, I know, it can't be helped).

Despite all that, "Ferrari" only seems to be relatively cursed by Hollywood's standards, and is comfortably on its way to the big screen now, pending any unforeseen complications (knock on wood). Here's everything we know about the movie so far.