Amazon Is Bringing The Boys Spin-Off Gen V And New Prime Video Movies To Theaters For Sneak Peeks
There are so many movies that go directly to streaming that never get a chance to shine on the big screen. Though Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and Max occasionally give movies a limited release in theaters to qualify for awards, there are infinitely more that are only available to watch at home. But this fall, Amazon is letting Prime members get a sneak peek at some of their upcoming streaming releases in your local multiplex.
Amazon has officially announced the next wave of movies and TV shows that will be part of its Prime Premiere program. In case you haven't heard, the Amazon Prime Premiere program allows Amazon Prime members to get free tickets to exclusive advance screenings of Amazon Original movies and TV series, as well as access to photo ops, concessions, and special giveaways. Among the forthcoming sneak peeks is Prime Video's new series "Gen V," the spin-off series set in the world of "The Boys," the real life space drama "A Million Miles Away" starring Michael Peña, and a legal drama called "The Burial" starring Tommy Lee Jones and Jamie Foxx.
All of the projects in the program will make tickets available to reserve on week before the Prime Premiere screening date, for free, as long as you're an Amazon Prime member.
Below, we've got details on each of these upcoming Prime Video releases so you can figure out which ones you want to catch in theaters before they arrive on streaming.
Sitting in Bars with Cake
First up on the roster is the new friendship drama "Sitting in Bars with Cake," directed by Trish Sie ("Pitch Perfect 3"), coming to theaters on September 6 before arriving on Prime Video starting on September 8. Yara Shahidi ("Black-ish" and "Peter Pan & Wendy") stars in the movie with Odessa A'zion ("Fam" and "Hellraiser" 2022) as two best friends doing exactly what the title implies: enjoying delicious cake at bars. But as the trailer and official synopsis teases below, their friendship will face quite the hardship:
Inspired by true events, "Sitting in Bars with Cake" follows best friends Jane (Yara Shahidi) and Corinne (Odessa A'zion) navigating life in Los Angeles in their twenties. Corinne, the ultimate extrovert, convinces her shy-but-extremely-talented home baker best friend Jane to commit to a year of baking cakes and bringing them to bars, with the goal of meeting people and developing confidence — also known as "cakebarring." During their year of "cakebarring," Corinne receives a life-altering diagnosis, and the pair face a challenge unlike anything they've experienced before. "Sitting in Bars with Cake" isn't only a madcap joyride through some of L.A.'s most colorful watering holes, it's a moving celebration of female friendship, forging identity, and finding joy in the most unexpected places.
A Million Miles Away
If you saw Michael Peña in space in "The Martian" and thought you'd like to see more of that, we have good news. "A Million Miles Away," directed by Alejandra Márquez Abella, tells the true story of NASA flight engineer José Hernández, as he goes from the rural village of Michoacán, Mexico, to being aboard the International Space Station. Even as friends and relatives laughed in the face of his space dreams, Hernández persisted. "A Million Miles Away" will arrive in theaters on September 13 before the movie hits Prime Video on September 15.
Get a taste of José Hernández's story in the trailer and synopsis below:
Inspired by the real-life story of NASA flight engineer José Hernández, "A Million Miles Away" follows him and his devoted family of proud migrant farm workers on a decades-long journey, from a rural village in Michoacán, Mexico, to the fields of the San Joaquin Valley, to more than 200 miles above the Earth in the International Space Station. With the unwavering support of his hard-working parents, relatives and teachers, José's unrelenting drive & determination culminates in the opportunity to achieve his seemingly impossible goal. Acclaimed writer and director Alejandra Márquez Abella has created a dazzling tribute to the loyalty and tenacity of the entire Hernández family, as well as anyone who dares to dream.
Gen V
"The Boys" is one of Prime Video's biggest hits, bringing the edgy world of superheroes from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's original comic books to life in live-action form. Now, the universe is about to expand with "Gen V," a spin-off series that will focus on new group of super-powered people at a very different age bracket than the ones we've become familiar with in the primary series. They're all gathered at a university for "gifted" students (taking an intentional cue from X-Men) who are about to become the first generation of Supes to be trained knowing full well that their powers come from Compound V, as established in the original series.
"Gen V" stars Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, Clancy Brown, Alexander Calvert and Jason Ritter. There will also be guest appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and P.J. Byrne, all reprising their roles from "The Boys." The series is executive produced by Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, who also serve as showrunners.
Prime Video will have a two-episode sneak peek of "Gen V" in theaters on September 27 before the series starts streaming on September 29. Check out the trailer and synopsis below:
From the world of "The Boys" comes "Gen V." Young, aspiring heroes have their physical and moral boundaries put to the test while competing for Godolkin University's highly coveted top ranking. When the university's dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become.
The Burial
Finally, coming to theaters on October 11, before a Prime Video debut on October 13, we have "The Burial" starring Tommy Lee Jones and Jamie Foxx. Directed by Maggie Betts ("Novitiate"), the story follows a bankrupt funeral home owner (Jones) who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong, and he hires an exuberant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case.
Unfortunately, there isn't a trailer for "The Burial" available yet, but there will likely be one release over the next month, before the movie debuts. Funnily enough, Tommy Lee Jones actually replaced "The Fugitive" co-star Harrison Ford in the lead role. Will he make the part a little grumpier? We'll have to wait and see. Here's the official synopsis:
Inspired by true events, when a handshake deal goes sour, funeral home owner Jeremiah O'Keefe (Academy Award winner Tommy Lee Jones) enlists charismatic, smooth-talking attorney Willie E. Gary (Academy Award® winner Jamie Foxx) to save his family business. Tempers flare and laughter ensues as the unlikely pair bond while exposing corporate corruption and racial injustice in this inspirational, triumphant story.