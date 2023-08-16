Amazon Is Bringing The Boys Spin-Off Gen V And New Prime Video Movies To Theaters For Sneak Peeks

There are so many movies that go directly to streaming that never get a chance to shine on the big screen. Though Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and Max occasionally give movies a limited release in theaters to qualify for awards, there are infinitely more that are only available to watch at home. But this fall, Amazon is letting Prime members get a sneak peek at some of their upcoming streaming releases in your local multiplex.

Amazon has officially announced the next wave of movies and TV shows that will be part of its Prime Premiere program. In case you haven't heard, the Amazon Prime Premiere program allows Amazon Prime members to get free tickets to exclusive advance screenings of Amazon Original movies and TV series, as well as access to photo ops, concessions, and special giveaways. Among the forthcoming sneak peeks is Prime Video's new series "Gen V," the spin-off series set in the world of "The Boys," the real life space drama "A Million Miles Away" starring Michael Peña, and a legal drama called "The Burial" starring Tommy Lee Jones and Jamie Foxx.

All of the projects in the program will make tickets available to reserve on week before the Prime Premiere screening date, for free, as long as you're an Amazon Prime member.

Below, we've got details on each of these upcoming Prime Video releases so you can figure out which ones you want to catch in theaters before they arrive on streaming.