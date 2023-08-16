Special Effects Legend Phil Tippett's Studio Created The Gore For The Toxic Avenger Remake

The power of Lloyd Kaufman, Michael Herz, and Joe Ritter's "The Toxic Avenger" is truly remarkable if you really think about it. Troma Films' 1984 low-budget, superhero-splatter comedy launched a franchise that included an animated series, an off-Broadway rock musical, three film sequels, and now a remake from Macon Blair for Legendary Pictures. We know that production on the film wrapped sometime in 2021, the film is stacked with film fanatic favorites, and that "Game of Thrones" star Peter Dinklage would be picking up the mop as the new Toxie. But today, after the wild and wonderful weirdos at Fantastic Fest announced that "The Toxic Avenger" would be opening this year's festival, even more exciting news came to the surface regarding the film.

"Let's start with the headline grabbers," Fantastic Fest tweeted. Opening night: 'THE TOXIC AVENGER.' Peter Dinklage wields the mop. Jacob Tremblay, Taylour Paige, Elijah Wood, and Kevin Bacon rule. Macon Blair directs. Legendary produces. FF audiences flip." Okay, cool. Yeah, this rules, but none of this is new information. And then, the clouds parted and the Mad God himself bestowed upon us the Good News ... Phil Tippett's studio is behind the film's VFX. Tippett quote tweeted (I refuse to call it quote-X'd) the Fantastic Fest announcement by saying "Congrats team #TheToxicAvenger. Proud of Tippett Studio's VFX & digital gore effects in the film."

Troma Films' original release of "The Toxic Avenger" is adored for its shoestring-budget practical effects, so going the digital route is a smart way for the remake to avoid direct comparisons. The fact Macon Blair chose to enlist Tippett Studios is a guarantee that this film is going to look sick as hell.