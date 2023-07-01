Before Yellowjackets, Elijah Wood And Melanie Lynskey Teamed Up For An Underrated Netflix Movie

There was a wonderful time when Netflix had all the money in the world, but hadn't decided to make all their content fit into a perfect algorithm determined by a mysterious supercomputer (in my mind this thing looks like the Master Control Program from "TRON") and as a result, they greenlit some really wild stuff. Bong Joon-ho's "Okja" comes to mind as does this really quirky dark comedy called "I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore" starring the great Melanie Lynskey and Elijah Wood, and that's the one I want to talk a little about today.

"Yellowjackets" and "The Last of Us" has propelled Lynskey onto a lot of people's radar recently. She's been killing it since her debut appearance in Peter Jackson's "Heavenly Creatures" and it's about dang time she's getting the appreciation she deserves.

One of the side benefits of breaking out at this point in her career is that people can go back and see all the great work she's done over the years and one of those happy discoveries will be "I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore," which happens to pair her with "Yellowjackets" season 2 co-star Elijah Wood.

Written and directed by Macon Blair, this movie is about a lonely woman who is burgled and just won't stand for her having her stuff stolen. She recruits her ninja star-obsessed neighbor (Wood) to get her stuff back and things only go downhill from there. This film is bonkers in all the right ways, existing somewhere between a Coen Brothers movie and "Napoleon Dynamite." It's wholly unique and weird and totally its own thing. Again, this was before Netflix's mandate was to tick boxes off of an algorithm's checklist.