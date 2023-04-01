Yellowjackets Season 2 Is A Big Reunion For Elijah Wood And Christina Ricci

There's an odd sweetness to Misty and Walter's relationship in "Yellowjackets" that could not be more opposite of their brooding roles in "The Ice Storm," a clinical exploration of 1970s suburban ennui. In the film, Christina Ricci and Elijah Wood give powerful and unsettling performances that indicate the generational trauma that is being passed down through family dysfunction.

Christina Ricci plays Wendy Hood, a politically motivated girl with growing sensual desires. Elijah Wood is Mikey, a quiet and spacey young boy who is equally excited about molecules as he is about sexually experimenting with Wendy over the course of one Thanksgiving weekend. Even as young actors, they demonstrate the simmering intensity they would bring to future roles. Ricci makes Wendy's hunger for physical touch feel both raw and vulnerable, while Wood sensitively articulates Mikey's strangeness — particularly his fascination with nature and alienation from others. They present two children struggling to make sense of a cynical world and emotional chaos after being abandoned by their selfish parents.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Christina Ricci reflects on their relationship during the filming of "The Ice Storm" 26 years ago:

"We weren't really adults at that time. It's not like we had any on-set rapport like you do as an adult. We were a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, you know. I thought he was so nice and easily to work with ... As an adult, getting to work with him, we really developed a nice rapport. He's so fun and so smart and so talented. He's also just really kind and empathetic and great as Walter."

"The Ice Storm" was very serious material, but "Yellowjackets" gave them the chance to work on something more fun together.