The One Part Of Peaky Blinders Cillian Murphy Can't Stand

Is a "Peaky Blinders" movie coming? Probably. Is Cillian Murphy the best source for "Peaky Blinders" movie updates? Maybe not. In an interview with Radio Times ahead of the release of "Oppenheimer," Murphy hinted that he is not a huge fan of being treated like a Google search page when it comes to the future of the franchise. "That's probably the worst thing about 'Peaky Blinders' — getting asked about the movie all the time!" the actor told the outlet with a laugh.

This shouldn't be surprising: It's Steven Knight, not Murphy, who made "Peaky Blinders" in the first place and who plans to cap its six seasons off with a movie. The series creator revealed plans for a feature film ending to the series — which would also serve as a beginning for a spin-off — before the sixth season had even aired, meaning fans who would have otherwise taken its conclusion as a final chapter are instead chomping at the bit for what comes next.

In 2021, Knight told Variety the film was "in development," adding, "It's a fully formed idea and it has a beginning, middle and end." In July 2022, Knight updated fans, saying the movie should shoot in the next 18 months, but that was before Hollywood came to a screeching halt as writers and actors demanded fair pay and treatment via the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. In short, like every other production, it's probably a bit up in the air right now.