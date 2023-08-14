The Case Of Cobweb's Missing Box Office Numbers

One would be forgiven for not realizing it, but a horror movie starring Lizzy Caplan ("Masters of Sex," "Cloverfield") and Anthony Starr ("The Boys," "The Covenant") was released in theaters three weeks ago just as the Barbenheimer craze was getting underway. Sure, it would be easy to blame the wild success of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" for burying this movie but, quite frankly, it seems like Lionsgate, the studio behind the film, must shoulder some of that blame as well. Not only did the studio do very little to build any awareness for the film but, as it arrived on VOD over the weekend, the domestic box office grosses were never reported.

For people who don't follow this stuff regularly, it is truly rare for a theatrical release of any kind from a well-known studio to not have its box office numbers reported at all. Even movies that make very little will have those numbers reflected on sites like Box Office Mojo or The Numbers. "Cobweb," however, only has its international ticket sales reflected on publicly available databases. Box Office Mojo has the film's overseas total at $2.38 million, with its biggest market being France, where it made just over $1 million.

But what of the domestic numbers? No dice. The film is part of Lionsgate's annual slate of specialty titles — around 50 per year — which are released on multiple platforms. Even so, day-and-date releases often have their box office numbers reported. Lionsgate does not plan to do so for this title.