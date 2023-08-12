Barbie And Oppenheimer Are King And Queen Of The Box Office Again This Weekend

Barbenheimer is back, baby!

After getting nudged down to No.3 by Warner Bros.' "Meg 2: The Trench" last weekend, Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" has reclaimed second place at the U.S. box office with an estimated $5.1 million Friday, which should result in a $17.2 million three-day gross. Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" is still the queen of the multiplexes in her fourth weekend at No. 1, pulling in $10 million on Friday and gunning for a $30 million three-day.

As for new releases, André Øvredal's atmospheric Dracula-on-a-boat flick, "Last Voyage of the Demeter," could only suck up an estimated $2.6 million on Friday, which does not bode well for the profitability of the $45 million-budgeted film, nor Universal's hopes for a rebooted Classic Monster franchise. Coming on the heels of Chris McKay's disappointingly anemic "Renfield," the studio might want to keep the Count coffin-bound for the foreseeable future.

Still, the big story here is the continuing strength of Barbenheimer, and the resurgent box office. After a not-so-hot spring and ho-hum early summer, Americans are back in the moviegoing habit. This is what happens when you let visionary directors make quality movies sans cookie-cutter edicts. "Barbie" crossed $500 million domestically on Friday, and is now the highest-grossing female-directed movie ever. Meanwhile, the commercial performance of "Oppenheimer," a three-hour biopic about the physicist who directed the successful development of the atomic bomb, continues to astound. It dipped a mere 38 percent in its third weekend, and appears to be on track for a 41 percent hold this weekend.

Nolan's film is guaranteed to become the highest-grossing film to never finish number one at the domestic box office (as it's highly unlikely it will ever overtake "Barbie" for the top spot), but, as I wrote a couple of weeks ago, it could pass a far more impressive milestone.