How To Watch Insidious: The Red Door At Home
"Insidious: The Red Door" crept into theaters back at the beginning of July, and just over a month later, the horror sequel became the most successful movie in the entire "Insidious" franchise. Not bad for a film series that began over 12 years ago. It just goes to show you that horror is still a big winner at the box office, even when it's not October, and franchise films can still be profitable, as long as you don't spend a quarter of a million dollars to make them.
Before "The Red Door," it had been 10 years since we had an "Insidious" movie focusing on the Lambert family, played by Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, and Ty Simpkins. This sequel catches up with a grown up Dalton (played again by Ty Simpkins), the kid who was possessed in the first movie after becoming entangled in a spirit world known as The Further, as he heads to art school, which triggers memories of his traumatic experiences that have been buried for years. Dalton's father Josh (Wilson) isn't safe either, as he also seems to be digging through his own foggy recollection of what happened, but this new horror may end up bringing the estranged father and son closer together.
Though the fifth film in the "Insidious" franchise will likely hang around theaters for a little while longer, and it's always better to see movies on the big screen, it's time for Sony Pictures to start reaping the benefits of Premium VOD. "Insidious: The Red Door" is now entering the home media phase of release, and we have all the details on how you can watch it.
When can Insidous: The Red Door be streamed, rented, or purchased?
"Insidious: The Red Door" is available for Premium VOD rental right now. That means you can pay a premium price of $19.99 at your preferred digital retailer (Apple, Vudu, Amazon Prime, Roku, etc.) to watch the movie in a limited window from the comfort of your home. Plus, for an extra $5, you can buy the digital version of "The Red Door" for $24.99, meaning the movie will be part of your digital library (though you should remember that you don't technically own these movies, and physical media is king).
As for when the movie will be streaming for a non-premium price, that release date hasn't been revealed yet. Since Sony Pictures doesn't have its own streaming service, Sony movies are licensed out to other streamers. We do know where "Insidious: The Red Door" will eventually end up streaming: Netflix. The studio struck a multi-year deal to make Netflix the first stop for streaming after its theatrical and home entertainment windows, typically 18 months later. That means we're not likely to see "Insidious: The Red Door" streaming on Netflix this Halloween season.
However, the good news is that "Insidious: The Red Door" will be arriving on Blu-ray and DVD starting on September 12. That means, on top of being able to buy the movie on physical media, you'll also be able to rent it for a much cheaper price starting next month, priming it for spooky season viewing in October. We don't yet have any details on the special features that will be included, but since this was Patrick Wilson's directorial debut, we're hoping there are some good behind-the-scenes details on his experience as a filmmaker.
What movies to watch before Insidious: The Red Door
If you're a completist, you should probably watch all of the other "Insidious" movies before making your way through "The Red Door." But to make things easier for people who just need the basics, you'd be fine just watching "Insidious" and "Insidious Chapter 2," because those are the only movies that directly deal with the Lambert family.
However, if we're being honest, "Insidious: The Red Door" basically tells you everything you need to know about the first movie, and there aren't any specific details that you absolutely have to remember in order to enjoy "The Red Door." While it would certainly make you appreciate the family's journey that much more, especially since it began all the way back in 2012 when Ty Simpkins was a child actor, they're not exactly necessary viewing in order to enjoy this latest installment.
The first two "Insidious" movies are streaming on Max (at the time of this publication), but "Insidious Chapter 3" and "Insidious: The Last Key" are not streaming anywhere right now. All the previous "Insidious" movies are available for purchase and rental across both digital and physical media.