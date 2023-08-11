How To Watch Insidious: The Red Door At Home

"Insidious: The Red Door" crept into theaters back at the beginning of July, and just over a month later, the horror sequel became the most successful movie in the entire "Insidious" franchise. Not bad for a film series that began over 12 years ago. It just goes to show you that horror is still a big winner at the box office, even when it's not October, and franchise films can still be profitable, as long as you don't spend a quarter of a million dollars to make them.

Before "The Red Door," it had been 10 years since we had an "Insidious" movie focusing on the Lambert family, played by Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, and Ty Simpkins. This sequel catches up with a grown up Dalton (played again by Ty Simpkins), the kid who was possessed in the first movie after becoming entangled in a spirit world known as The Further, as he heads to art school, which triggers memories of his traumatic experiences that have been buried for years. Dalton's father Josh (Wilson) isn't safe either, as he also seems to be digging through his own foggy recollection of what happened, but this new horror may end up bringing the estranged father and son closer together.

Though the fifth film in the "Insidious" franchise will likely hang around theaters for a little while longer, and it's always better to see movies on the big screen, it's time for Sony Pictures to start reaping the benefits of Premium VOD. "Insidious: The Red Door" is now entering the home media phase of release, and we have all the details on how you can watch it.