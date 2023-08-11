The Last Voyage Of The Demeter Ending Explained: That Sinking Feeling

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the movie being reviewed here wouldn't exist. This article also contains spoilers for "The Last Voyage of the Demeter."

When Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley published her novel "Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus" in 1818, she kicked off genre fiction as we still know it to this day. She also captured the zeitgeist of that time period in regard to humanity's scientific study and technical progress, observing a relationship between the known and unknown where infinite possibilities lay, possibilities that carry with them a mixed sensation of wonder and fear.

79 years later, Bram Stoker captured a bit of that same vibe again, with his horror novel "Dracula." Taking a collection of various myths and folklore that had persevered through the ages and combining them with the deeds (embellished or not) of infamous historical figures like Vlad the Impaler and Elizabeth Bathory, Stoker created the most well-known example of the fictional vampire. Like "Frankenstein," "Dracula" is seemingly an eternally malleable creation; not only have there been numerous works of art inspired by the character and the book, but there are also nearly as many direct adaptations of the character and Stoker's novel, each with their own unique tones, themes, allegories and so on.

One of the core themes seen in most adaptations of "Dracula" is the way the titular vampire is able to achieve his goals thanks to exploiting human weaknesses: the superstitious are too fearful and easily dismissed by the "civilized" intellectuals, themselves easily manipulated into believing vampires aren't real. In adapting a single chapter of "Dracula," "The Last Voyage of the Demeter" (read our review here) captures this conflict in miniature, using the pressure-cooker single location of the doomed vessel to make its characters confront the reality of Dracula, recognizing him as a threat only too late.