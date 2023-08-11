Vacation Friends 2 Trailer: John Cena And Lil Rel Howery Reunite For Even More Comedy Chaos

Ron and Kyla have brought their bouncing bundle of baby joy along with them on the vacation, so the stakes are already so much higher than they were in the first film. It's one thing to watch uninhibited adults put their lives on the line, but now we've got an infant crawling around. In a moment that made me audibly cackle during the trailer, a woman brings the baby to the pair as they sit in the airport after she found him "crawling under a table," but Ron and Kyla are too excited to celebrate the fact their baby is finally crawling to care that he was crawling away from the group. Side note: Meredith Hagner is one of the most underutilized comedic actresses currently working today, and the fact she isn't a household name is a crime. If you've never seen her in David Cross' film "Hits," do yourself a favor and check that out.

The rest of the trailer is filled with plenty of one-liners and ridiculous set pieces, including John Cena pounding drinks with businessmen, accidentally snorting cremated remains thinking it's cocaine, the group being shot at in a high-speed chase, explosions, and Lil Rel Howery absolutely whiffing it while trying to surf. I'M IN. In addition to Buscemi, also joining the core four are Carlos Santos ("Primo"), Ronny Chieng ("M3GAN"), and Jamie Hector ("We Own This City"). The film is produced by Todd Garner, who produced the first film, and Stuart M. Besser ("The Trial of the Chicago 7").

"Vacation Friends" debuts on August 25, 2023, exclusively as a Hulu Original in the U.S. and internationally as an original on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories.