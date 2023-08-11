The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Finale Understands The Art Of The Surprise

This post contains spoilers for the season 2 finale of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

When Scotty (Martin Quinn) showed up in the season 2 finale of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" this week, chiding Captain Pike (Anson Mount) and La'an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong) for mucking up his Gorn trap, I didn't see it coming. In fact, even as Scotty began explaining the mechanism of the tech he built in an enthusiastic Scottish brogue, it took me a few seconds to process who he was, to connect this man to one of the most beloved characters from "Star Trek: The Original Series." That's because with the Scotty introduction, "SNW" did something it hardly ever does anymore: let a surprise be a surprise.

In the current leak-heavy pop culture landscape, the process of keeping key cameos and twists in franchise films and shows under wraps has all but become a cottage industry in its own right. A high-profile actor's appearance in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" was shot last-minute and wasn't shown in test screenings, for example, while a starry cameo in "The Flash" was shot as quickly as possible and even withheld from early industry screenings of the film. Duplicate scripts, NDAs, fake-out alternate takes and more have all made headlines in recent years, as fans grow ever hungrier for pre-release spoilers.