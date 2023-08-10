Jurassic Park Is Returning To Theaters For Its 30th Anniversary, But Unfortunately, It's In 3D
Remember when studios were obsessed with releasing everything in 3D? Even some big blockbusters from the past were treated to 3D conversions, and one of them is making a comeback in theaters for a milestone anniversary.
This year marks the 30th anniversary of "Jurassic Park," which has been honored in a variety of ways already, from fantastic new LEGO sets to an official Steven Spielberg action figure. Now, Universal Pictures is celebrating in what is almost the best way possible: sending the movie back to theaters. However, the only downside is that the theatrical re-release of "Jurassic Park" in the United States is only being presented in 3D.
For one night only, "Jurassic Park" is returning to theaters for a special 30th-anniversary screening in RealD 3D. Tickets are now on sale for the screening happening on Friday, August 25 at various evening showtimes in theater chains across the country. However, it appears that there's only a single evening showing, so you'll have to check local listings to see which theater has the most convenient time.
Life found a way...again
If you've somehow never heard of this global hit, here's the official synopsis for the re-release:
Jurassic Park takes you to an amazing theme park on a remote island where dinosaurs once again roam the earth and five people must battle to survive among the prehistoric predators. Starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Richard Attenborough, discover the breathtaking adventure you will want to experience again and again.
Originally released in theaters in the summer of 1993, "Jurassic Park" has seen several theatrical re-releases over the years. However, it wasn't until the movie's 20th anniversary in 2013 that the movie was given a 3D conversion. The conversion was certainly better than some of the phoned-in blockbuster 3D attempts that were all the rage around that time, and audiences were curious enough that "Jurassic Park" 3D raked in nearly $45.4 million in the United States and nearly $73 million around the rest of the world.
However, interest in 3D has waned in recent years, with only animated movies really delivering a more immersive 3D experience in theaters. For a milestone anniversary, it would be nice if Universal just released the original version of "Jurassic Park" instead. But perhaps the 3D gimmick holds a little more attraction since it's a format that people aren't taking advantage of at home very much.
Of course, even though it's in 3D, you can't go wrong seeing "Jurassic Park" in theaters. It will still blow most new blockbusters out of the water.