Jurassic Park Is Returning To Theaters For Its 30th Anniversary, But Unfortunately, It's In 3D

Remember when studios were obsessed with releasing everything in 3D? Even some big blockbusters from the past were treated to 3D conversions, and one of them is making a comeback in theaters for a milestone anniversary.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of "Jurassic Park," which has been honored in a variety of ways already, from fantastic new LEGO sets to an official Steven Spielberg action figure. Now, Universal Pictures is celebrating in what is almost the best way possible: sending the movie back to theaters. However, the only downside is that the theatrical re-release of "Jurassic Park" in the United States is only being presented in 3D.

For one night only, "Jurassic Park" is returning to theaters for a special 30th-anniversary screening in RealD 3D. Tickets are now on sale for the screening happening on Friday, August 25 at various evening showtimes in theater chains across the country. However, it appears that there's only a single evening showing, so you'll have to check local listings to see which theater has the most convenient time.