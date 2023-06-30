New Jurassic Park LEGO Sets Are Breezy Builds With Cool Vehicles, Simple Dinos & Cute Easter Eggs

First up, we've got a LEGO set with dinosaur DNA thief and computer expert Dennis Nedry. You know anybody who can network eight connection machines and debug two million lines for what he bid for this job? 'Cause if you can, I'd love to see them try. Nedry's LEGO minifigure comes with a head featuring either a soaking wet facial expression from the tropical storm downpour hitting Isla Nublar or the venomous tar shot at him by the dilophosaurus (also included in the playset with a jaw that can be opened and closed).

The best part of this "Dilophosaurus Ambush" playset (available for just $19.99) is the "Jurassic Park" Jeep. This is the first time this vehicle has been offered in LEGO form, and it comes with some muddy accents to replicate the effects of the stormy evening Nedry tries to drive through in order to make it to the docks with a stolen shaving can container of dinosaur DNA.

Also included are bricks to build a little plot of land and the East Dock sign that Nedry accidentally runs over when he can't see through the pouring rain. The arrow on the sign can be spun freely, just as it appears after Nedry crashes into it. There's also a tiny little can of Barbasol shaving cream that you can display on it or put in Nedry's hand.

As a bonus touch, there's a little white frog that looks like a puff of shaving cream coming out of the can when situated as the LEGO manual shows. In fact, each of the LEGO sets includes a little frog Easter egg like that, a nod to the fact that the dinosaurs of "Jurassic Park" had their DNA strands drawn from prehistoric mosquitos complete with frog DNA. It's a fun touch!