Why Five Nights At Freddy's Was An Underdog Story For Jason Blum

"Five Nights at Freddy's" is one of the true video game success stories in recent memory, with the indie series becoming an absolute phenomenon in a real grassroots sort of way. As anyone would expect, Hollywood eventually came calling to adapt the tale for the big screen. And while horror maestro Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions fame finally managed to make it happen, it was a long journey that took a full six years. And even though he's a big-shot movie producer, Blum sees this as a real underdog situation for several reasons.

Speaking with IGN in June 2023, Blum explained how he and game creator Scott Cawthon spent years developing the film, which hits theaters and Peacock this fall. "Scott had been working on it as a movie with a studio for a while and that didn't work out, this is many years ago," Blum said. "Everyone said we could never get the movie done, including, by the way, internally in my company. I was made fun of for pursuing this, this thing that could never happen, and that always lights a fire under me to say, 'I bet I can do this'."

Why the long process? In short, it took a great deal of work to get it right — and they weren't going to do it unless it was right. As Blum explained: