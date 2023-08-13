The Actor Who Held The Record For Most Twilight Zone Appearances

When the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) announced that they were going on strike after the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) failed to offer an adequate deal during contract negotiations, there were many who didn't understand why actors were arguing for better pay.

It might as well be common knowledge now that folks like Dwayne Johnson are paid millions upon millions of dollars per picture, so being a working actor must mean that their bank accounts are all sitting pretty, right? Wrong. Wrong, wrong, wrong. While, yes, there are certainly high-profile celebrity A-listers bringing home the big bucks, those performers are in the vast minority. Even Academy Award-winner Ke Huy Quan lost his health insurance after filming "Everything Everywhere All At Once" because he wasn't getting enough work to meet the SAG minimum requirements.

The reality of the industry is that most working actors are just that — working actors. When you watch a show like "The Last of Us," Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey might be the names we know by heart, but there are actors playing all of those zombies. Sure, we know who all of the kids are on "Stranger Things," but there are plenty of actors needed to play the rest of the inhabitants of Hawkins, Indiana that we'll never get to know. There are career background, character, and supporting actors with hundreds of credits to their name that still live relatively "normal" lives, never having to fear the paparazzi or being ambushed by screaming fans while trying to have lunch in a restaurant.

One such actor is Robert L. McCord, who appeared on "The Twilight Zone" more times than anyone else, save for host Rod Serling.