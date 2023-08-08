Try To Survive A Xenomorph Attack In Dead By Daylight's New Alien Crossover

Of course, this isn't the first time that the "Alien" franchise has been adapted into a video game. In fact, the video game "Alien: Isolation" did a decent job of recreating a similar premise as the original movie, as it followed Ellen Ripley's adult daughter Amanda as she investigates the disappearance of her mother aboard the space station Sevastopol. Once inside, Amanda discovers that the station has fallen into disarray due to a Xenomorph creature on the loose and must find a way to escape. The single-player game also focused on stealth and survival, but this approach feels like it has a lot more potential for replayability.

When it comes to "Dead by Daylight," the multiplayer aspect makes the "Alien" franchise come to life in a way that puts you directly into the movie with a group of other players, including one who is trying to kill you. Surely, it will capture the chaos and suspense of trying to survive against one of the universe's deadliest monsters, and it just might improve upon previous attempts at similar games, such as "Friday the 13th" (which is on its way out) and "Predator: Hunting Grounds."

"Dead by Daylight: Alien" will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and Windows.