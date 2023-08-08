Try To Survive A Xenomorph Attack In Dead By Daylight's New Alien Crossover
"Dead by Daylight" has become a hit video game franchise, and they've even brought the suspense of survival into the board game arena. For the uninitiated, the multiplayer game finds one player taking on the role of a killer while four other players must try to survive and escape. It's the perfect set-up to make players feel like they're in a horror movie of their own. In fact, "Dead by Daylight" has even incorporated cinematic killers like Ghostface from "Scream," the Cenobites from "Hellraiser," Leatherface from "Texas Chain Saw Massacre," and Michael Myers from "Halloween." But now, "Dead by Daylight" is officially heading into sci-fi territory.
A new trailer has revealed an official "Alien" crossover that will let players try to survive a deadly Xenomorph aboard a ship not unlike the Nostromo from Ridley Scott's classic 1979 film. In fact, there's even a video game version of Ripley in the trailer, though the character hasn't been designed to resemble a young Sigourney Weaver. The look and feel of the groundbreaking sci-fi horror film has been perfectly captured in video game form, and it just might be the video game that's most like the original movie. Get a look below!
Watch the Dead by Daylight: Alien trailer
Of course, this isn't the first time that the "Alien" franchise has been adapted into a video game. In fact, the video game "Alien: Isolation" did a decent job of recreating a similar premise as the original movie, as it followed Ellen Ripley's adult daughter Amanda as she investigates the disappearance of her mother aboard the space station Sevastopol. Once inside, Amanda discovers that the station has fallen into disarray due to a Xenomorph creature on the loose and must find a way to escape. The single-player game also focused on stealth and survival, but this approach feels like it has a lot more potential for replayability.
When it comes to "Dead by Daylight," the multiplayer aspect makes the "Alien" franchise come to life in a way that puts you directly into the movie with a group of other players, including one who is trying to kill you. Surely, it will capture the chaos and suspense of trying to survive against one of the universe's deadliest monsters, and it just might improve upon previous attempts at similar games, such as "Friday the 13th" (which is on its way out) and "Predator: Hunting Grounds."
"Dead by Daylight: Alien" will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and Windows.