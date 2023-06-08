Friday The 13th Video Game Gets A Machete To The Head, Will Be Pulled From Sale Later This Year

While Jason Voorhees has been the dominant villain of the "Friday the 13th" franchise, the 2017 video game is now facing a threat that's even more blood-chilling than a knife-wielding psychopath in a hockey mask. What's that, lurking in the woods? Ch-ch-ch, ah-ah-ah ... oh god, no, anything but that — it's a looming license expiration!

The makers of Friday the 13th: The Game have announced (via Bloody-Disgusting) that their license for the property is set to expire on December 31, 2023, after which point the game will no longer be for sale either physically or digitally. Gamers will still be able to buy the game until the end of this year (at a discounted rate, no less), and the game will continue to function for at least another full year.

This isn't the first time the game has been marred by legal troubles: In 2018, only a year after it came out, the folks at Gun Interactive announced that a lawsuit regarding the future of the entire "Friday the 13th" franchise meant they had been "forced to accept that the lawsuit makes future content for the game, including alternate play modes, new playable Jasons and Counselors, and new maps, unfeasible now or in the future."

Now there's a ticking clock on the remainder of its playability (at least the online component), as it will be receiving a killing blow in January 2025.