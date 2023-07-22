Dead By Daylight: The Board Game Lets You Kill Your Friends

Like the video game, the survivors aim to find and repair generator tokens to power up the exit gates. Meanwhile, the killer seeks to sacrifice the survivors — if even one escapes, you lose. Like most hidden movement games — such as "Fury of Dracula" or "Letter From Whitechapel" — bridging the gap between what might happen and what you do is the most challenging part of the game. Nothing is more frustrating as a killer than having players anticipate your move and slip into spaces you never planned to move to.

But player movement is not the only mechanic in "Dead By Daylight: The Board Game." Survivors and killers have a handful of custom powers that can be activated using a pool of resources called Bloodpoints. You unlock significant buffs for your turns as you collect Bloodpoints — typically tied to the outcome of six-sided dice used for skill checks. These abilities may let you move farther, avoid obstacles, or even elect to take a third turn altogether in the case of the killer.

How you string these options together will determine how successful you are at the game. Do you spend your time damaging generators as the killer, or instead try controlling the movement flow on the map to limit your opponents' options as the game unfolds? As survivors, do you focus on repairing a revealed generator or take a chance on a facedown token on the other side of the map? "Dead By Daylight: The Board Game" is a constant balance of risks and rewards, with gameplay that only benefits from an increased understanding of your opponents' abilities and tendencies as a player.

And admittedly, it was a balancing act my group never got quite right. Despite being down a person at the table, our four-player group selected two people to trade off the role of the killer. To our surprise, this was the most frustrating role at the table. Both killers were treated to a full-court survivor blitz; our opponents flew around the board, vacating the spaces we thought they would occupy and ruining entire turns for the killer before we'd even had our chance to reveal our movement cards. What should have felt like a position of great power instead felt like a stressful night at the Whack-A-Mole machine.

Those two sessions sparked an existential crisis for my semi-regular board game group. We agreed that there were a lot of great mechanics here, but no "Dead By Daylight: The Board Game" session had felt remarkably balanced for our players. Was this an unbalanced board game with many fancy Kickstarter bells and whistles — not uncommon in the tabletop industry? Or would the core mechanics become more manageable after repeated playthroughs with a group?