Dead By Daylight Movie Coming From Blumhouse And James Wan

One of the most popular horror games of the last decade is coming to the big screen. James Wan's Atomic Monster and Jason Blum's Blumhouse have announced that they are teaming up with Behaviour Interactive for a "Dead by Daylight" movie. Indeed, the multiplayer, kill or be killed video game is going to be adapted by the studio behind massive hits such as "The Purge," "The Black Phone," and "M3GAN."

There is no word yet on who will end up writing or directing the film, but a search is said to be underway for the right filmmaker. It's also not the first time Blumhouse has taken on a hit video game, as they're currently filming a "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie. Wan, Blum and Stephen Mulrooney will serve as producers, with Behaviour Interactive's Remi Racine, Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Ryan Turek, and Russell Binder on board as executive producers. Mulrooney, Executive Vice President at Behaviour Interactive, had this to say about it:

"We couldn't be more thrilled to work with Jason Blum and James Wan, two giants of the horror film industry, to further expand the Dead by Daylight universe. At Behaviour, our motto is to create unique moments, together, forever. Atomic Monster and Blumhouse are the ideal partners to craft Dead by Daylight's killer entrance onto the big screen."

Atomic Monster Founder and CEO James Wan had this to add: