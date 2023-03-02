Dead By Daylight Movie Coming From Blumhouse And James Wan
One of the most popular horror games of the last decade is coming to the big screen. James Wan's Atomic Monster and Jason Blum's Blumhouse have announced that they are teaming up with Behaviour Interactive for a "Dead by Daylight" movie. Indeed, the multiplayer, kill or be killed video game is going to be adapted by the studio behind massive hits such as "The Purge," "The Black Phone," and "M3GAN."
There is no word yet on who will end up writing or directing the film, but a search is said to be underway for the right filmmaker. It's also not the first time Blumhouse has taken on a hit video game, as they're currently filming a "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie. Wan, Blum and Stephen Mulrooney will serve as producers, with Behaviour Interactive's Remi Racine, Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Ryan Turek, and Russell Binder on board as executive producers. Mulrooney, Executive Vice President at Behaviour Interactive, had this to say about it:
"We couldn't be more thrilled to work with Jason Blum and James Wan, two giants of the horror film industry, to further expand the Dead by Daylight universe. At Behaviour, our motto is to create unique moments, together, forever. Atomic Monster and Blumhouse are the ideal partners to craft Dead by Daylight's killer entrance onto the big screen."
Atomic Monster Founder and CEO James Wan had this to add:
"In Dead by Daylight the Behaviour team has created a love letter to the world of horror, building an incredible environment teeming with atmosphere and terrifying villains — perfect for a scary cinematic adaptation. We're big fans of the game at Atomic Monster, and are thrilled to be teaming up with Blumhouse to bring this frighteningly visceral world to the big screen."
A match made in horror heaven
"Dead by Daylight" originally launched in 2016. In the simplest terms, it's a multiplayer horror game where one player becomes a savage Killer, and the other four players play as survivors, trying to escape. Since its launch, the game has reached over 50 million players worldwide, with two million players getting in on the action daily. While many horror icons such as Pinhead from "Hellraiser" and Michael Myers from "Halloween" have been added to the game over the years, it also has several unique killers such as the Nurse, the Hag, and the Wraith. In that way, this film could easily be the start of a new franchise, bringing us new slashers for a new generation.
It is difficult to imagine a better fit for this source material. For one, Wan is behind some of the biggest and most beloved horror movies of the last 20 years, including "Saw," "Insidious," and "The Conjuring." As a producer, he helped build "The Conjuring" universe and many, many other hits. Blumhouse, meanwhile, is the king of taking low-budget horror and catapulting it to mainstream success. That's surely why Wan and Blum are looking to merge Blumhouse and Atomic Monster. This latest collaboration is further evidence of that. Blum had this to say:
"We know there are so many fans of Dead by Daylight out there and think it's imperative we find someone who appreciates and loves the world as much as we do, to help us bring the game to the big screen. We know our partners at Behaviour and Atomic Monster will help us bring the best version of this game to life."
The "Dead by Daylight" movie does not yet have a release date.