J. Robert Oppenheimer's Grandson Had One Worry After Visiting The Los Alamos Set

Christopher Nolan might have been outdone at the box office by "Barbie" and her $1 billion, but the director deserves credit for bringing hordes to the multiplex to watch a drama in 2023. Nolan's adaptation of Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin's Pulitzer-winning J. Robert Oppenheimer biography "American Prometheus" has enraptured viewers with its sobering look at the titular physicist's development of the atomic bomb. And for the esteemed filmmaker, one of the most important elements, when it came to drawing people in, was putting audiences in the moments before the infamous 1945 Trinity Test, when the bomb was first tested.

Nolan has spoken about how compelling he found the fact that Oppenheimer and his colleagues couldn't be sure they wouldn't destroy the world the first time they hit the detonator. Unfortunately, or fortunately, depending on how you look at it, Oppenheimer's chances of igniting the atmosphere were pretty much non-existent, which is just one of several historical facts that "Oppenheimer" ignores, overlooks, or adapts to fit Nolan's vision.

Thankfully, the historical record of Oppenheimer's life and work is actually quite well established, thanks in part to books such as Bird and Sherwin's. That means we can test Nolan's script against reality pretty easily. On top of that, there's the fact that Oppenheimer is a relatively recent figure in history, which means there are plenty of people who remember the man himself still knocking around. His son Peter is just one example, and it seems Nolan's deviations from his father's life haven't entirely evaded him, or his own son, Charles Oppenheimer, who evidently has some thoughts of his own.