J. Robert Oppenheimer's Real Grandson Isn't Happy About One Scene In Christopher Nolan's Film

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "Oppenheimer."

Despite what the loudest voices on social media might have you believe, the job of any biopic isn't necessarily to reenact history with complete accuracy — that's what textbooks and documentaries are for, after all. Rather, it's much more satisfying when it's about storytellers finding the emotional, humanizing truth at the core of figures whom we'll never truly know or understand. That's never stopped anyone from pointing out such historical errors and exaggerations anyway, of course, but do those complaints become more meaningful when the direct descendants of real-world figures are the ones voicing such thoughts?

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" is destined to land at or near the top of several "Best of" lists by the end of the year (check out Chris Evangelista's review for /Film here), but at least one member of J. Robert Oppenheimer's family has a certain misgiving about how a particular scene went down. TIME caught up with Charles Oppenheimer, the grandson of the world-famous scientist, in order to gather his insights on the movie and his grandfather's immensely complicated legacy. To his credit, Charles openly praises the film, even in spite of having initial reservations about how it would handle such subject matter:

"...I found myself accepting and liking it. I thought it told a compelling story and I could just take it as art that was really engaging. I was really happy to have that reaction. I didn't expect it."

However, that doesn't mean he had no issues with the story whatsoever. In fact, his trouble lies more with the book the film is based on, "American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer," as opposed to the film itself. Out of everything, one particularly apocryphal moment involving a poisoned apple stood out the most.