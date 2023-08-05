Were Oppenheimer's Chances Of Igniting The Atmosphere Real?

"Oppenheimer" is built around the Trinity Test, the famous 1945 event where J. Robert Oppenheimer and his team of scientists tested an atomic bomb for the first time. This historic moment is the fulcrum on which Christopher Nolan's brilliant, horrifying film turns. Everything prior to the test focuses on Oppenheimer's passion for physics and beating the Nazi's to the punch, while everything after shows how the titular physicist became haunted by his own work and was ostracized by many of his former colleagues and allies as he spoke out against nuclear proliferation.

Nolan told Entertainment Tonight that his film "has a lot to do with the consequences of actions — sort of going ahead and doing these things and then having to deal with the consequences for years afterwards." It's an understatement to say that the consequences of Oppenheimer's work were monumental. The result of the Manhattan Project, which he led, was a world forever changed. But you can at least say these consequences were perhaps preferable to the potential outcome of a world incinerated. As Nolan told ET:

"Oppenheimer was running the Manhattan Project and they were doing their calculations, early on they saw the possibility that when they triggered the first atomic device, to test it, they might start a chain reaction that set fire to the atmosphere and destroyed the whole world."

This seems to be one of, if not the main element of Oppenheimer's story that drew Nolan towards making his three-hour biopic. As the director put it, pushing the detonator with the knowledge that this single act could wipe out humankind was, "as dramatic a scene I could imagine in motion pictures." But was this really the case? Did Oppenheimer and his Manhattan Project associates really press the button without being certain of the consequences?