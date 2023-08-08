In Only Murders In The Building Season 3, Oliver's Passion Could Be What Kills Him

This post contains spoilers for Season 3 of "Only Murders in the Building."

Season 2 of "Only Murders in the Building" ended on a massive cliffhanger: a death on a Broadway stage, where an actor topples halfway through his performance. The actor in question is Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), known best for playing "Co-Bro," a "friendly zoologist" who turns into a cobra (!) but helps save the day in the end. Ben is as dramatic as his fictional role as Co-Bro, and his sudden death takes everyone present by surprise, including a distressed Oliver (Martin Short), director of the stage play, "Death Rattle."

Over the first two seasons of the show, it has been established that Oliver is a struggling thespian who yearns to recapture the fame he had tasted while directing "Splash!" years ago. A combination of factors, including the multiple deaths at the Arconia, leads him to Broadway again, allowing him to channel his dramatic intensity on the stage and express himself freely. As Ben was supposed to play the lead in "Death Rattle," his sudden death disrupts Oliver's dreams of making it big again, and he panics right after and decides to through an emotional support party.

Meanwhile, in season 3, Charles (Steve Martin) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) are busy investigating this potential murder, but before they can launch another season of their podcast, Ben miraculously survives and crashes the party, shocking everyone. While this delights Oliver, what happens next only serves to distress him further as it takes a toll on his health. Could Oliver's intense passion for the arts be his undoing in the latest season of the show? Here's what happened so far, and how things might fare over the next episodes.