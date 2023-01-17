Only Murders In The Building Season 3 Adds Strapping Newcomer Meryl Streep To The Cast

Turns out, if Meryl Streep likes your show enough, she might just sign on for a role. The awards magnet and all-around esteemed character actor has joined the cast of "Only Murders in the Building" season 3, where she will share the screen with the ineffable trio of Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short. Oh, and some dude named Paul Rudd is also onboard, for those who have yet to watch the season 2 finale.

Gomez has previously gone on the record claiming that Streep is a real-life Arconiac, or at least she thinks she is. It's all kind of a blur for Gomez, who revealed that the "Mamma Mia!" and "The Devil Wears Prada" star (Meryl, if you're reading this, I'd like to think that you, too, would prefer to be known first and foremost for those movies) kissed her on the hand the first time they met. "She just said that she thought I was lovely," Gomez explained. "I don't know what that meant because I kind of blacked out after she started speaking, so she might have said she's never even seen the show, but I don't care because she had the sweetest compliment, and I am such a fan."

To discuss things any further, however, we're going to have to get into spoilers. Consider yourselves warned.