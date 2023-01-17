Only Murders In The Building Season 3 Adds Strapping Newcomer Meryl Streep To The Cast
Turns out, if Meryl Streep likes your show enough, she might just sign on for a role. The awards magnet and all-around esteemed character actor has joined the cast of "Only Murders in the Building" season 3, where she will share the screen with the ineffable trio of Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short. Oh, and some dude named Paul Rudd is also onboard, for those who have yet to watch the season 2 finale.
Gomez has previously gone on the record claiming that Streep is a real-life Arconiac, or at least she thinks she is. It's all kind of a blur for Gomez, who revealed that the "Mamma Mia!" and "The Devil Wears Prada" star (Meryl, if you're reading this, I'd like to think that you, too, would prefer to be known first and foremost for those movies) kissed her on the hand the first time they met. "She just said that she thought I was lovely," Gomez explained. "I don't know what that meant because I kind of blacked out after she started speaking, so she might have said she's never even seen the show, but I don't care because she had the sweetest compliment, and I am such a fan."
To discuss things any further, however, we're going to have to get into spoilers. Consider yourselves warned.
The murderer wears Prada
Selena Gomez confirmed Meryl Streep's casting in "Only Murders in the Building" season 3 via a video uploaded to the show's Twitter account. Steve Martin, Martin Short, Paul Rudd, and Andrea Martin — who plays Joy, Charles' (Martin) longtime makeup artist turned (maybe) girlfriend — all show up before Streep pops up into the frame, pretending to be the cast's new assistant. Oh Meryl, you multi-Oscar-winning scamp!
"Only Murders in the Building" season 2, for those who could use a refresher, ended with a time-jump, skipping ahead a year from the episode's climax (and the reveal of Bunny's killer with it) to opening night for Oliver's (Short) latest Broadway play, starring Charles and Ben Glenroy (Rudd). It quickly became apparent the latter pair aren't on good terms, with Charles insinuating he knows all about Ben's illicit deeds. But, of course, this is "Only Murders in the Building," and before we knew it, the show had pulled the rug out from under us yet again, revealing that Ben is not a potential murder suspect but actually a murder victim himself — one whose sudden death onstage will kick off the storyline for season 3.
And yes, technically that means Charles, Oliver, and Mabel (Gomez) are going to have to investigate a murder outside the Arconia, but come on, how many more murders could that place house before it gets shut down for safety violations? Probably a lot, given the scandalous history of the real-life building that inspired it ... but we're getting off track. Point is, Meryl Streep is joining the "Murders" gang and we couldn't be more excited to see who she's playing (not to mention, the undoubtedly fabulous coats she'll be wearing).
"Only Murders in the Building" season 3 will premiere on Hulu in 2023.